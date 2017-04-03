Pearl River Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

LONDON, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Mr. George Lunick CEO of Pearl River Holdings Ltd. ("Pearl River") (TSX VENTURE: PRH) is pleased to announce that Jorge Enrique Autrique Ruiz has been appointed as a director and Chairman of the Board of Pearl River. Pearl River also announced that Juan Alberto Autrique has resigned as a director of Pearl River. Pearl River would like to thanks Mr. Autrique for his dedication and service to Pearl River.

About Pearl River

Pearl River Holding, through its subsidiary, the principal business is the manufacturing and distribution of plastic products in China, Australia and the United States of America.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.