PEARSON SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Pearson plc - (PSO)

NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - March 10, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until April 25, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Pearson plc ( NYSE : PSO), if they purchased the Company's American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between January 21, 2016 and January 17, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

What You May Do

If you purchased ADRs of Pearson and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 25, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Pearson and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On January 18, 2017, Pearson announced that it no longer expected to achieve its operative profit guidance for 2018 as a result of "[t]he North American higher education courseware market being much weaker than expected" and that Pearson would "rebase" its dividend "from 2017 onwards."

On this news, the price of Pearson's ADRs plummeted.

