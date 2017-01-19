PEAVEY ELECTRONICS to Be the First Exhibitor at NAMM 2017 Conference to Unveil a Holographic Display Through the Microsoft HoloLens

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Audio equipment manufacturer, PEAVEY ELECTRONICS, will be utilizing the Microsoft HoloLens to add a new dimension to this year's NAMM Show experience, and will also make NAMM history by being the first exhibitor at the world's largest music conference, hosted in Anaheim, to employ the Microsoft HoloLens to create an immersive experience with holograms. PEAVEY ELECTRONICS is a global audio equipment manufacturer and is headquartered in Meridian, MS. In addition to the holographic display at the NAMM 2017 conference, PEAVEY also has a number of artists across different genres doing educational clinics, autograph signings, and live performances, at this year's NAMM expo. Please see the full appearance schedule below for further information:

Thursday, Jan 19:

2:30-3:00pm

Sean Beavan - Producer/Mixer

Friday, Jan 20

1:00-2:00pm

Clinic/Discussion/Q&A/Autograph Session

Robert Randolph

3:00-4:00pm

Autograph Session

Kevin Thrasher & TJ Bell - Escape The Fate

Ben Bruce & Cameron Liddell - Asking Alexandria

Jesse Keeler - Death From Above 1979

4:30-5:00pm

Live Performance

Larry Mitchell & Friends

Saturday, Jan 21

12:00-1:00pm

Autograph Session

Michael Anthony - Chickenfoot

2:30-3:15pm

Clinic/Discussion/Q&A/Product Launch invective 120

Misha Mansoor - Periphery

3:30-4:30pm

Autograph Session

Phil Demmel - Machine Head

Misha Mansoor - Periphery

Kerry McCoy - Deafheaven

Alex Skolnick - Testament

David Sanchez & Reese Scruggs - HAVOK

Mike Spreitzer - Devildriver

5:00pm-5:30pm

Live Performance

HAVOK