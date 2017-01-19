PEAVEY ELECTRONICS to Be the First Exhibitor at NAMM 2017 Conference to Unveil a Holographic Display Through the Microsoft HoloLens

ANAHEIM, CA--(Marketwired - January 19, 2017) - Audio equipment manufacturer, PEAVEY ELECTRONICS, will be utilizing the Microsoft HoloLens to add a new dimension to this year's NAMM Show experience, and will also make NAMM history by being the first exhibitor at the world's largest music conference, hosted in Anaheim, to employ the Microsoft HoloLens to create an immersive experience with holograms. PEAVEY ELECTRONICS is a global audio equipment manufacturer and is headquartered in Meridian, MS. In addition to the holographic display at the NAMM 2017 conference, PEAVEY also has a number of artists across different genres doing educational clinics, autograph signings, and live performances, at this year's NAMM expo. Please see the full appearance schedule below for further information:
Thursday, Jan 19:
2:30-3:00pm
Sean Beavan - Producer/Mixer
Friday, Jan 20
1:00-2:00pm
Clinic/Discussion/Q&A/Autograph Session
Robert Randolph
3:00-4:00pm
Autograph Session
Kevin Thrasher & TJ Bell - Escape The Fate
Ben Bruce & Cameron Liddell - Asking Alexandria
Jesse Keeler - Death From Above 1979
4:30-5:00pm
Live Performance
Larry Mitchell & Friends
Saturday, Jan 21
12:00-1:00pm
Autograph Session
Michael Anthony - Chickenfoot
2:30-3:15pm
Clinic/Discussion/Q&A/Product Launch invective 120
Misha Mansoor - Periphery
3:30-4:30pm
Autograph Session
Phil Demmel - Machine Head
Misha Mansoor - Periphery
Kerry McCoy - Deafheaven
Alex Skolnick - Testament
David Sanchez & Reese Scruggs - HAVOK
Mike Spreitzer - Devildriver
5:00pm-5:30pm
Live Performance
HAVOK