Peckar & Abramson Selects iManage Cloud for Work Product Management

Superior Document and Email Management Capabilities in an Integrated System Leads Firm to iManage

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - Apr 18, 2017) - iManage, the leading provider of Work Product Management solutions, today announced that Peckar & Abramson, P.C. (P&A) -- a firm of more than 100 attorneys long known for leadership and innovation in construction law -- has selected iManage Work for its Work Product Management needs, including document and email management and collaboration. The firm's Work Product Management system will be delivered via the iManage Cloud.

With iManage Cloud, P&A will gain on-demand access to iManage Work for document and e-mail management and iManage Share for secure file collaboration -- through a low monthly subscription fee. Including attorneys and support staff, P&A will have a total of approximately 210 users on iManage Cloud.

The firm saw the move to iManage Cloud as an opportunity to improve upon its existing systems and gain greater capabilities around filing, organizing, and searching for its critical work product -- enabling the firm to operate more efficiently and be more productive.

"As our previous document management system began to outgrow its usefulness, we started evaluating other options," said Rich Volack, partner and IT Committee chair at P&A. "iManage stood out because it had all the features and functionality we were looking for together in one integrated product. The combination of document management, e-mail management, and secure file sharing will help our professionals streamline their processes around finding and organizing important project files and communications, while making it quicker and easier to collaborate with internal colleagues or external parties."

In the past, project e-mails and documents were not integrated in one place -- and thus searching for specific information could be somewhat time-consuming. By having unified project folders for all its work product -- and the ability to organize the folder structures in a way that makes sense for the way the firm likes to work -- P&A will reduce the amount of time its employees will need to spend searching for information and make it easier for P&A's people, regardless of office or location, to work together collaboratively on cases.

The benefits of iManage Cloud extend to P&A 's IT department. In addition to no longer having to manage the infrastructure for an on-premises document management system, they expect to spend less time searching for information on behalf of end users -- allowing them to spend more time on other innovative projects.

"Whether it's to increase business agility, reduce IT workloads, or gain access to industry-leading functionality, firms like P&A are embracing iManage Cloud," said Dan Carmel, Chief Marketing Officer for iManage. "This is the first elastic cloud for the professional services industry, offering petabyte scale and deep search capabilities coupled with a single user experience across mobile, tablets and desktops. Highly secure and architected to deliver unmatched reliability, performance and scale, iManage Cloud is a cloud built for the modern professional."

About iManage

iManage is the leading provider of work product management solutions for legal, accounting and financial services firms and the corporate departments they serve worldwide. Every day iManage helps professionals streamline the creation, sharing, governance and security of their work product. Over one million professionals at over 3,000 organizations around the world -- including more than 2,000 law firms and 500 corporate legal departments -- rely on iManage to help them deliver great client work. Headquartered in Chicago, iManage is a management-owned company. For more information, visit us at https://imanage.com, on twitter @imanageinc or on LinkedIn.