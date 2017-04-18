Pediapharm to Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) -

Pediapharm Inc. ("Pediapharm" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PDP) has been invited to present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held on May 1-2, 2017 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto, Ontario.

The Company is scheduled to present on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. EDT, with several one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. Management will be pleased to discuss the Company's overall business, including the most recent commercial launch of Rupall™, an innovative new allergy medication with a unique mode of action, as well as the upcoming commercial launch of Otixal™, the first and only antibiotic and steroid combination ear drop available in single, sterile, preservative-free and unit-dose packaging.

About Pediapharm Inc.

Pediapharm is the only Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to serving the needs of the pediatric community. Its mission is to bring to the Canadian market the latest innovative pediatric products with the objective to improve the health and the well-being of children in Canada. Since its debut in 2008, Pediapharm has entered into numerous commercial agreements with partners from Canada and other countries around the world. The company's innovative product portfolio includes NYDA®, a breakthrough treatment for head lice; EpiCeram®, a non-steroid emulsion for eczema; naproxen suspension, indicated to treat pain and inflammation due to various conditions, including Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis; Rupall™, an innovative new allergy medication with a unique mode of action; Otixal™, the first and only antibiotic and steroid combination ear drop available in single, sterile, preservative-free and unit-dose packaging; and Cuvposa™, for severe drooling, which is under review with Health Canada.

About the Conference

Bloom Burton & Co. is hosting its sixth annual Healthcare Investor Conference on May 1 and 2, 2017 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, Toronto, Canada. We aim to showcase approximately sixty of the premier Canadian healthcare companies to our network of investors, who generally join us from across Canada, the U.S. and Europe. We will have networking sessions, keynote speeches and panel discussions with venture capital, public equity and strategic investors. The event attracts investors who are interested in the latest developments in Canadian healthcare companies. Investors will have the opportunity to obtain corporate updates from presenting companies and participate in our 1-on-1 meeting system with company management.

