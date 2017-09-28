Pediatric Best Practices for Recruitment and Retention in Clinical Trials, New Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - During a live broadcast on Wednesday, October 18, 2017 at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK), industry experts Nikki Fink, Director of Patient Access and Retention Services at PRA Health Sciences and Kate Hersov, MD, Founder of Jumo Health will discuss best practices for patient recruitment and retention for pediatric studies.

Clinical research involving infants, children, and adolescents is, in many respects, more challenging than research involving adults. While clinical trial enrollment is already challenging, the aspects of parental involvement, family decision making and supporting the physical and emotional needs of children and caregivers add to the many enrollment complexities faced by so many pediatric trials today.

The session will cover:

Defining and understanding the mindsets of parents and children regarding clinical research and trial opportunities

Quickly revisiting successful communication and customer service strategies for parents, caregivers and children

Providing recruitment awareness and education, as well as compliance, retention, and appreciation support to pediatric trial participants

Exploring the increased need for compliance and retention strategies, and to keep up with the "tech savvy" young populations around the world

Ensuring that caregivers are supported and feel confident and informed throughout every step of the process, even when their child is more "tech savvy" than them

During the webinar, the speakers will focus on discussing relevant content and case studies about how to address the unique needs of studies involving pediatric patients and caregivers in the following types of studies:

Rare disease studies

Inpatient setting studies

Chronic studies

A special look at the variation needed to meet a wide range of pediatric patient age groups

By attending this webinar, you will have the opportunity to learn about techniques and see real-life examples used to improve the pediatric and caregiver trial experience for all stakeholders involved.

