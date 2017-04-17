Peeks Releases OfferBox and Direct Messenger

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) is pleased to announce that Apple has approved a new version of the Peeks iOS app which includes the OfferBox, Direct Messenger, and various other improvements. All new features are currently available on iOS devices. The Android version will be released imminently.

The OfferBox allows users to create actionable incentives that can be distributed to viewers of livestreams and archived videos. All users have the ability to connect products or services from their own e-commerce websites or those of their affiliates or sponsoring brands. Digital products will be directly deliverable inside the Peeks app in an upcoming version. The Peeks service has the ability to monetize these Cost-Per-Action campaigns by charging a percentage of the gross sales price of items sold through the OfferBox, typically ranging from 5% to 12% on physical goods and 5% to 50% on digital goods. The OfferBox also has the ability to monetize the delivery of the incentives at a rate of $3.00 to $10.00 per thousand impressions.

An advanced version of the OfferBox is available for select approved merchants. These merchants will have the ability to leverage the Peeks internal e-commerce engine to deliver actionable incentives and process payments all within the Peeks eco-system. The Peeks service will charge between 2.5% and 5% per transaction for this feature on top of the Cost-Per-Action and Cost-Per-Impression fees.

The Company is now actively on-boarding merchants and influencers who will be participating in the OfferBox launch. The Company expects a healthy marketplace to evolve over the coming weeks which will include an array of products and services from multiple merchants.

"The OfferBox is one of the core flagship technologies of the Peeks social commerce roadmap and we are thrilled to deploy it to the growing service. Our team will now actively advance the OfferBox and the Peeks service as a whole by on-boarding our merchant partners and continuing to expand our influencer program," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Peeks Social Ltd.

The release also includes the Direct Messenger feature which was designed to heighten daily usage by allowing users to interact outside of the livestream environment. Users can now message each other to ask questions about products or services being sold, enquire about content, or simply to interact.

The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

