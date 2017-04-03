Peeks Service Set to Deploy the OfferBox

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 03, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) is pleased to announce that the OfferBox is being deployed to the Peeks service. Using the OfferBox technology, users such as brands, influencers, and consumers, can create actionable incentives which can be distributed to their live audiences. The deployment also includes new chat features which allow users to send messages to each other in a private chat setting. The chat will also enable the delivery of offers as well as products or services that have been purchased from broadcasters. The iOS update was submitted to the Apple App Store for approval on March 31, 2017. Due to cross Android and iOS interactions in the service, both the iOS and Android updates will be held until they can be released simultaneously.

The Company also announced that pursuant to the exercising of 1,334,000 warrants at an exercise price of $0.30, it has issued 1,334,000 common shares, including 434,000 common shares issued to Mark Itwaru, the CEO of the Company, resulting in gross proceeds of $400,200 being received by the Company (of which, $130,200 was received from Mr. Itwaru).

The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

