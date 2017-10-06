Peeks Social Announces Launch of Get Popular Service

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 06, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) ( OTCQB : PKSLF) ("Peeks Social" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the launch of the "Get Popular" service. The Get Popular service is a user focused self-promotion tool which will allow users to purchase advertising units for themselves or for their content to be featured in certain positions in the Peeks Social app's Popular Channel, Live Channels, and similar pages. The Get Popular feature provides another revenue stream for the Peeks Social platform in addition to the platform fees currently charged on user generated tipping. Certain broadcasters on the Peeks Social platform are now earning up to $250,000 per year and this new feature will assist content creators to become more easily discovered thereby further monetizing their social following.

As indicated in a press release dated September 14, 2017, the Get Popular service is one of three of the product's advertising and sales services that are core features of the revenue generation model on the Peeks Social platform. The Peeks Social Ad-share Network and the updated version of the OfferBox remain on schedule for release. Peeks Social's business development team is currently in the process of integrating multiple brands, products, and services that will be launching with the new OfferBox.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

"As the Peeks Social platform develops and matures, the Company is taking definitive steps to promote its value proposition and investment thesis to the investment community. Through partnership with leading industry service providers, Peeks Social will raise the profile of the application and the Company simultaneously," states Mark Itwaru, CEO of the Company.

Peeks Social is implementing an online marketing and awareness program through AGORACOM. AGORACOM will provide significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of various different AGORACOM digital platforms will be included in the service offering to raise brand awareness of the Company among retail small cap investors. The Company intends to issue shares for services to AGORACOM in exchange for the online advertising marketing and branding services. The determination of the number of the shares to be issued at the end of each billing period will be determined by using the closing price of the shares of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange on the first trading day following each period for which services were provided by AGORACOM. The term of the Agreement is for 12 months effective immediately. The Company will issue a press release after the issuance of shares under the terms of the agreement.

Sniper Capital Corp. has also been retained to perform investor relations for the Company for a term of three (3) months, with a renewal option, unless terminated by the Company upon thirty (30) days prior written notice. Sniper Capital Corp. will be paid a monthly fee of $6,000 (plus HST). The appointment of Sniper Capital Corp. is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

