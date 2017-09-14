Peeks Social Platform Produces 30 Million Screen Views in August

Company Appoints Rick Padulo to Advisory Board

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) ( OTCQB : PKSLF) today announced that the Peeks Social app reached 30 million screen views in the month of August. A screen view is the mobile equivalent of a page view. Upon reaching this milestone the Company announced the appointment of advertising executive Rick Padulo to its advisory board. Mr. Padulo is the founder of Padulo Integrated Inc. His clients represent several billion dollars in advertising spend in both traditional and non-traditional media. He is an expert Marketer and a published author. Rick's published books include I Can Get It For You Retail: Down and Dirty Tales from a Canadian Ad Man. His company was voted one of the 50 Best Managed Private Companies in Canada. Rick has been selected as Entrepreneur of the Year, Marketer of the Year and was recently inducted into the Marketing Hall of Legends by the American Marketing Association. Rick will advise management and the board on the structuring and organization of the Company's advertising sales division and grant guidance on the Company's advertising sales strategies and marketing efforts.

The Company is also pleased to announce the upcoming release of three of its advertising and sales services: the Peeks Ad Share Network; the Peeks Get Popular Service; and a new updated version of the OfferBox. All three services are expected to be deployed in the upcoming weeks along with a supporting user interface ("UI"). The new UI will allow an average of 3.5 advertising impressions per screen view on applicable screens.

The Peeks Ad Share Network is a service that will match hash tagged stream titles to potential sponsors. Broadcasters will be prompted to select sponsors for their streams and receive a portion of the advertising revenues earned by the Peeks Social platform. This service will allow users to monetize their popularity without requiring them to sell their own goods or services nor requiring them to receive tips. The Company will also match brands with influencers whose social media following reaches the brand's desired target market.

The Peeks Get Popular service is a user focused self-promotion tool which will allow users to purchase advertising units for them or their content to be featured in certain positions in the Peeks Social app's Popular, Live, Channels, and similar pages.

The updated Peeks OfferBox technology is an interactive advertising delivery system that allows users and brands to run context sensitive ads on broadcaster streams. The current user focused free trial of the OfferBox will end and be replaced with a paid version of the service. The new version will require users to purchase advertising unit packages to run ads. Payment processing services related to offers will be restricted to brands and approved broadcasters.

"I am extremely pleased to be involved with Peeks because it's a best of breed! Peeks represents a quantum leap forward in digital advertising that will positively disrupt the market place. Peeks is preemptively providing the most attractive, effective, and efficient destination for digital advertising spend. If your media folks aren't looking at this someone better ask them 'why the hell not,'" said Rick Padulo, founder of Padulo Integrated Inc. and advisor to Peeks Social Ltd.

