Peeks Welcomes Former Vine Stars

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) is pleased to announce that former Vine stars Jerry Purpdrank and Daniel 'Nampaikid' Nguyen will be joining the Peeks platform. The pair will be leveraging the service to give their 10 Million+ social media fans the opportunity to interact with them through live video and will be using Peeks as their premiere livestreaming outlet to showcase behind the scenes content and eventually coordinate strategic brand placement opportunities through the OfferBox.

Jerry is a premiere digital star with millions of followers on multiple social platforms. Jerry has also had recent success in music, with recent hits such as "No L's" receiving millions of streams, and millions of views on YouTube. Jerry is also a trained actor whose credits include a starring role in Eric England's feature movie "Get the Girl."

Dan is a creative personality who is amongst the largest Asian American influencers on social media. As a martial arts expert, professional dancer, and special FX wizard, Dan has made his mark in the social media world by creating particularly stylish and creative content.

Jerry and Dan are represented by Ashwant Venkatram of The Government, a talent management firm based in Los Angeles. Ashwant is working closely with Peeks' staff in Los Angeles as part of the celebrity influencer onboarding phase. Ashwant works with many celebrity influencers representing an aggregate reach of 100 Million+ social media fans.

"We are thrilled to have Jerry and Dan on board as part of our growing influencer program. Their followings are vast and their content is very entertaining. They are trendsetting rising digital stars and therefore Peeks is the natural platform for them to share their content," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Peeks Social Ltd.

The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

