Peeks Welcomes Periscope's Most Viewed Streamers to the Peeks App

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 21, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) is pleased to welcome a number of top influencers from Twitter's Periscope app to the Peeks service, including Sadiesha Stebbins ("Sadie"). The influencers have been experimenting with the Peeks app over the past few weeks, and have now entered into a strategic and exclusive partnership with Peeks to bring their engaging content and active following to the Peeks platform. In addition, they will be deploying over one thousand products through the OfferBox.

Sadie's account @MzSadie has the highest viewed content on all of Periscope for the past 4 months running. She and her team of "Aces" have nearly 1.5 Million followers collectively and their original content attracts over a million views per week. The "Aces" include popular broadcasters Samantha Rakell (@samantharakell), Alexandra Universe (@alexandraunivers3), and Lauren Paige (@lauren_paige2727). Sadie is currently assembling a team of streaming influencers from across the world to provide information on her products, and those of associated brands, in order to leverage Peeks and the OfferBox as her new sales channel.

Sadie formulates, manufactures, and sells over one thousand products focusing on nutrition, organic skin care, cosmetic health, and beauty products. The products are sold on behalf of a variety of private label companies, as well as for Sadie's own brands. Sadie has also extended her reach into the emerging field of medicinal hemp, creating the largest grouping of functional cannabinoid and terpene based products in the world.

"Having the most viewed weekly content on Periscope has given me insight into the next big thing in streaming and I believe that it is here now in the form of Peeks and its OfferBox. Being able to attract influencers like myself and attach them to over one thousand nutrition, skin care, vaping, CBD, fashion, and beauty products that I manufacture broadens and accelerates the marketing and sales process, making it almost instantaneous," said Sadiesha Stebbins, CEO of Pure Chemistry.

Sadie (@mzsadie) and the Aces can be found on the Peeks app. The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Release.