Peeks Welcomes TV Star Scott Disick

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Peeks Social Ltd (TSX VENTURE: PEEK) ( OTCQB : KEEKF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a contract with television star Scott Disick. Scott will be using the Peeks platform to provide exclusive content to his 18 Million+ fans, giving them the ability to interact with him through live video. Scott will be using Peeks as his premier livestreaming outlet to showcase behind the scenes content and eventually coordinate strategic brand placement opportunities through the OfferBox. The Company is excited to have Scott on board and is gearing up towards his first livestream in the coming days.

"We are thrilled to have Scott on Peeks. Scott is extremely social media savvy and lives in the A-list world. We believe Scott's fans and Peeks users will absolutely love Scott's streams. Scott is one of a number of celebrities who form a key part of our marketing initiatives to allow us to extend our reach to potentially over 200 Million social media users. We are diligently developing our celebrity influencer program and will continue to provide updates as additional influencers join Peeks," said Mark Itwaru, CEO of Peeks Social Ltd.

The Peeks app can be downloaded in either the Apple or Google app stores, or by visiting www.peeks.com.

