PeerLogix Announces Extension of Evaluation and Test Agreement with a Fortune 100 Company

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - PeerLogix, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LOGX), an advertising technology and data aggregation provider, today announced the extension of its evaluation and test agreement with a client that is a Fortune 100 company ("Client"). This extension marks the onset of the second half of the Client's evaluation and signifies the successful conclusion of Phase 1. This Client retains one of the highest levels of market share within the digital advertising industry and has spent several billion dollars building their marketing offering, both through acquisition and organic means. The Client is now interested in further investing into the Entertainment and Digital Media vertical and has stated PeerLogix's ability to offer significant over-the-top data at scale on a domestic and international basis has led to this consideration.

William Gorfein, CEO of PeerLogix, stated, "Following the recent conclusion of Phase 1, we are pleased at the Client's decision to advance in the evaluation." Mr. Gorfein concludes, "PeerLogix has the ability to provide over-the-top audience data in all major and mid-major markets in the world, and now the evaluation with this Fortune 100 company will be principally focused on the considerable presence we have within global markets. We look forward to sharing more information from this agreement and potentially others in our pipeline as they continue to progress."

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

