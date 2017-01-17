PeerLogix Announces Launch of OTT Monetization Platform to Serve the Multi-Billion Dollar Market of Cord-Cutting and Cord-Shaving

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Jan 17, 2017) - PeerLogix, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LOGX), an advertising technology and data aggregation provider, today announced the release of its OTT Monetization Platform (the "Platform"), a full suite of solutions for empowering Over-the-Top publishers of original and curated content. OTT is intended for households looking to "cut the cord," which is defined as a cable subscriber dumping their cable television subscription. According to Forbes, "The number of people that have either cut the cords and dumped their cable television subscriptions or never ordered in the first place is steadily rising, now exceeding one in five U.S. households."

More than 1.1 million households "cut the cord" in 2015, with about the same number expected to get off the cable bandwagon this year, according to market research firm Convergence Consulting in its annual "Couch Potato" report.

The cord-cutting trend has accelerated in recent years along with the growing number of consumers who have never subscribed to cable television (a total of 24.6 million households, or 20.4% of all U.S. households were cable-free at the end of 2015). That figure is projected to rise to 26.7 million households, or 21.9% of all U.S. households, by the end of 2016, per Convergence Consulting (2016 actual versus projected data is not available yet).

Fears of cable cord-cutting, along with measurable decreases in television ratings over the past couple of years, have roiled the traditional video industry. Shareholders of companies such as Viacom, Time Warner, CBS and Disney have expressed concern over this "cord cutting" trend. We at PeerLogix have been approached by many of the top traditional and non-traditional publishers about our OTT solutions and as such our sales pipeline is robust and growing as more and more publishers recognize viewers want optionality when viewing content.

According to Forrester, Over-the-Top broadcast represents the fastest growing method of media distribution via web, mobile and connected TV, growing at a 100% CAGR as a share of annual pay TV revenue, and accounting for the majority of media programming consumed by millennials today.

William Gorfein, CEO of PeerLogix stated, "Over-the-Top publishers and networks are looking for subscriber growth, clear CPM wins and differentiation to better compete for audience against the core four (Netflix, Hulu, YouTube and Facebook). Our platform empowers clients to grow audience scale while being able to remain focused on what they do best -- creating engaging video and music content for people's enjoyment."

Through partnerships with some of the leading digital marketing and consumer data agencies, clients of PeerLogix have unprecedented access to the largest Over-the-Top media footprint in the industry, consisting of over 140M homes. In addition, our solutions are addressable on a global basis in all major and mid-major media markets. The PeerLogix OTT Monetization Platform addresses two of the core challenges facing OTT publishers and networks today: 1) fueling additional subscriber and viewership growth; and 2) increasing revenue from existing subscribers and viewers on a per unit basis.

Additionally, PeerLogix invites select clients to join the Company's reseller marketplace. These clients are able to establish additional revenue streams by reselling their first party audience data via the PeerLogix OTT Marketplace.

"We partner with some of the largest DMPs and reseller platforms in the industry. Clients participating in the data co-op can receive higher resell rates for their audience data than they would independently due to branded association with PeerLogix, a recognized industry leader in OTT for resellers," stated William Gorfein, CEO of PeerLogix.

Our Platform provides OTT publishers and networks the power to create audience segments that match specific advertiser criteria (e.g., specific sporting interests, luxury retail, media genre, etc.). This enables media planners to buy qualified audiences directly off the publishers' network of sites, either through the client's ad server or an existing DSP or SSP relationship.

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.