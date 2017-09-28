PeerLogix Announces Official Worldwide Over-the-Top Viewership Results for the Month of August 2017

Only PeerLogix Provides the Official Over-the-Top Viewership Results for Non-subscription Services

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Sep 28, 2017) - PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") ( OTC PINK : LOGX), an advertising technology and data aggregation provider, today announced the official worldwide, over-the-top viewership estimates for non-subscription streaming services for the month of August 2017, as compiled by the Company's proprietary measurement services.

PeerLogix is the established standard for tracking non-subscription based over-the-top viewership data of television, movies, and listeners of music around the world.

The Company monitors OTT viewership of mainstream television programming, movies, and major musical artists, and periodically reports on trends seen in the market. Reports on viewership, such as specific shows and media are available directly from the company and are made available to partners upon engagement. Much of the company's Q3 viewership and engagement data has already been made available to partners, and a brief synopsis of August viewership has been provided herein.

Cumulative video hours watched across non-subscription OTT viewership for the month of August was observed at 136 million hours, which was a +9.68% increase from the month-ago period. Based on these figures and other estimates, the Company projects total video hours watched for 3Q17 to be approximately 380 million hours.

Notable in the results is the specific content that was popular during the period. Taking a deeper dive, the premier fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor (the "Fight") singularly skewed the Company's results appreciably higher. The popularity of the Fight alone represented just over 5% of total television engagement for the measurement period -- an undoubtedly large concentration of viewership for any single event or piece of programming. In total, over 3.1 million streams of the Fight were measured in the weeks following its August 26th debut; and the Company estimates approximately 12 million people saw the Fight on non-subscription OTT services, based on an assumed average of 4 people per home watching each video stream.

"The winners here are the sponsors of the event such as Corona and Hublot," said William Gorfein, Chief Strategy Officer for PeerLogix. "Promoters of the Fight, such as Showtime Networks, likely overlooked much of the viewership from OTT and only factored in direct PPV exposure while pricing these sponsorship opportunities -- making for great ROI for these brands who paid top dollar for continuous exposure to consumers from the 1.5hr+ event."

Many variables need to be taken into consideration when valuing ad-free environments and product placement opportunities; including the value of secondary brand exposure versus that of the main event's focus. Critical in this process is understanding all sources of viewership including Over-the-Top and other digital audiences which have become a substantial portion of total viewership.

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.