PeerLogix Announces Worldwide Entertainment Rankings for Week Ending November 12th, 2017

PeerLogix is the established standard for tracking non-subscription based over-the-top viewership data of television, movies, and listeners of music around the world. Reports of on-going usage and specific shows and media are available directly from the company and made available to partners upon engagement.

STXFilm's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" propelled its way to first with a leading 285 thousand hours streamed across all major and mid-major markets, with EMA Film's "Radius" in second with 219 thousand hours streamed. Groundswell Production's "Birth of a Dragon," Exhibit's "Thumper," and Relativity's "Limitless," round out the top five with 188, 165 and 148 thousand hours streamed, respectively.

Rank Movie Production Co. Hours Streamed (000) 1 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets STXFilms 285 2 Radius EMA Films 219 3 Birth of a Dragon Groundswell 188 4 Thumper Exhibit 165 5 Limitless Relativity 148

AMC's "The Walking Dead," is tops on our Binge Watched Television viewership chart this week with 43 thousand hours streamed, while CBS's "Star Trek Discovery" came in second with 40 thousand hours streamed. The CW's "The Flash," and "Supernatural," along with CBS's "The Big Bang Theory" round out the top five with 37, 28 and 26 thousand hours streamed, respectively.

Rank Programming Network Hours Streamed (000) 1 The Walking Dead AMC 43 2 Star Trek Discovery CBS 40 3 The Flash The CW 37 4 Supernatural The CW 28 5 The Big Bang Theory CBS 26

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

