PeerLogix Announces Worldwide Entertainment Rankings for Week Ending November 5th, 2017

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 7, 2017) - PeerLogix, Inc. (the "Company") ("We") ( OTC PINK : LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top ("OTT") engagement data, today announced select weekly estimates for the week ending November 5th, 2017, as compiled by the company's proprietary measurement services.

PeerLogix is the established standard for tracking non-subscription based over-the-top viewership data of television, movies, and listeners of music around the world. Reports of on-going usage and specific shows and media are available directly from the company and made available to partners upon engagement.

Columbia's "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" propelled its way to first with a leading 314 thousand hours streamed across all major and mid-major markets, with Calanda Pictures "Singularity" in second with 240 thousand hours streamed. Acacia Entertainment's "Wind River," Denver and Delilah's "Atomic Blonde" and Columbia's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," round out the top five with 186, 137 and 117 thousand hours streamed, respectively.

Rank Movie Production Co. Hours Streamed (000) 1 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets Columbia 314 2 Singularity Calanda Pictures 240 3 Wind River Acacia Ent. 186 4 Atomic Blonde Denver & Delilah 137 5 Spider-Man: Homecoming Columbia 117

AMC's "The Walking Dead" is tops on our Binge Watched Television viewership chart this week with 46 thousand hours streamed, while CBS's "Star Trek Discovery" came in second with 28 thousand hours streamed. CBS's "The Big Bang Theory," USA's "Mr. Robot" and ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" round out the top five with 22, 20 and 19 thousand hours streamed, respectively.

Rank Programming Network Hours Streamed (000) 1 The Walking Dead AMC 46 2 Star Trek Discovery CBS 28 3 The Big Bang Theory CBS 22 4 Mr. Robot USA 20 5 Grey's Anatomy ABC 19

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

Forward Looking Statement

