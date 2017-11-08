PeerLogix Partners with adsquare to Enable Worldwide Targeting of Over-the-Top Audiences for Advertisers and Brands

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Nov 8, 2017) - PeerLogix, Inc. ( OTC PINK : LOGX), the established standard for tracking non-subscription based Over-the-Top (OTT) engagement data, today announced a partnership with adsquare (the "Company"), the mobile-first data exchange, to provide PeerLogix data on adsquare's Audience Management Platform (the "Platform"). The partnership will allow buyers in adsquare's Platform to purchase PeerLogix's OTT engagement data consisting of over 170 million households watching television programming, movies, or listening to music, around the world.

adsquare enriches publishers' inventory with rich audience data, derived by analyzing users' local context and mobile behavior. The Company works with a wide selection of quality mobile, online and offline data partners to provide some of the best holistic audiences available in the market. Buy-side partners, like adsquare client GroupM, can log into adsquare's self-service platform, model their custom audience segments and activate them on their preferred DSP of choice for targeting and measurement.

"Our partnership with adsquare is a significant step in making first-party data actionable for targeting and measurement across OTT audiences on a worldwide basis," said Ray Colwell, Chief Executive Officer of PeerLogix. "Our OTT Graph is growing in audience scale and has been built over the course of 3 years, across 170 million households and has audience representation in most major and mid-major markets. adsquare's worldwide distribution capabilities, especially those in the European market, will open up our OTT audience data to new buyers and effectively doubles the audience data we have for sale in-market."

"We're excited about what both companies can deliver to the market under this partnership," said Tom Laband, CEO & co-founder at adsquare. "The addition of PeerLogix' Over-the-Top audience data enables a new level of granularity and reach for buyers that want to take advantage of targeting and measurement across entertainment media audiences that are continuing to shift screens and cut the cord."

About PeerLogix

PeerLogix is an advertising technology and data aggregation company providing a proprietary software as a service, or SAAS, platform which enables the tracking and cataloguing of over-the-top viewership and listenership in order to determine consumer trends and preferences based upon media consumption. PeerLogix's patent pending platform collects over-the-top data, including IP addresses of the streaming and downloading parties (e.g., location), the name, media type (whether movie, television, documentary, music, e-books, software, etc.), and genre of media watched, listened or downloaded, and utilizes licensed and publicly available demographic and other databases to further filter the collected data to provide insights into consumer preferences to digital advertising firms, product and media companies, entertainment studios and others.

About adsquare

adsquare is the mobile-first data exchange, bringing together advertisers and data providers in a fair, secure and privacy-friendly way. The platform has been built mobile-first, operates in real-time and enables advertisers to leverage data for audience targeting and precise moment marketing. Programmatic buyers can take control via the self-service Audience Management Platform which gives them full transparency in buying data, creating audiences and activating them for their platform of choice. adsquare offers a broad portfolio of data from mobile, online and offline sources including location behaviour, app usage, demographics and interests. In addition, advertisers can discover the private marketplace for deals with first-party data owners including app publishers, telcos and E-Commerce. For validated data at scale, advertisers can tap the adsquare Data Alliance which aggregates deterministic data and combines it with validated third-party segments. adsquare is compliant with strict European privacy laws, offers a secure environment and respects data ownership. For more information visit http://www.adsquare.com follow @adsquarecom or contact info@adsquare.com