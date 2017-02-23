Pegasystems Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016

Recurring revenue grows 15% year over year to $394 million, and total license and cloud backlog soars 26% year over year to $528 million; 2017 Guidance: GAAP Revenue of $860 million or approximately 15% growth, GAAP EPS of $0.43, and Non-GAAP EPS of $1.00; Increased focus in balancing revenue and margin growth, while shifting towards more predictable recurring revenue contracts

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - February 23, 2017) - Pegasystems Inc. ( NASDAQ : PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

"We're pleased with the solid results we delivered in 2016," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO, Pegasystems. "To remain competitive, enterprises need to think differently about how to deliver always-on personalized customer engagement and achieve increasing levels of operational excellence. Our solutions are unique in their ability to empower our clients to not just manage these challenges but to leverage them for competitive advantage."

"It's an exciting time at Pega," said Ken Stillwell, CFO, Pegasystems. "The rapid growth of recurring contractual commitments led to record license and cloud backlog, reflecting our new client wins and the increased spend from existing clients. This significant trend improves the predictability of our business and supports expanding margins as we grow."

SELECTED GAAP & NON-GAAP RESULTS (1) Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in thousands except per share amounts) 2016 (2)

GAAP 2016 (2)

Non-GAAP 2015

GAAP 2015

Non-GAAP % Increase (Decrease) GAAP Non-GAAP Total Revenue $ 199,610 $ 200,251 $ 204,355 $ 204,355 (2%) (2%) License Revenue $ 72,146 $ 72,164 $ 95,168 $ 95,168 (24%) (24%) Cloud Revenue $ 10,798 $ 10,828 $ 8,926 $ 8,926 21% 21% Net Income $ 8,749 $ 15,556 $ 20,958 $ 29,582 (58%) (47%) Diluted Earnings per share $ 0.11 $ 0.20 $ 0.26 $ 0.37 (58%) (46%) Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands except per share amounts) 2016 (2)

GAAP 2016 (2)

Non-GAAP 2015

GAAP 2015

Non-GAAP % Increase (Decrease) GAAP Non-GAAP Total Revenue $ 750,266 $ 752,415 $ 682,695 $ 682,695 10% 10% License Revenue $ 279,995 $ 280,042 $ 275,588 $ 275,588 2% 2% Cloud Revenue $ 41,438 $ 41,592 $ 30,626 $ 30,626 35% 36% Net Income $ 26,986 $ 61,059 $ 36,322 $ 63,960 (26%) (5%) Diluted Earnings per share $ 0.34 $ 0.77 $ 0.46 $ 0.81 (26%) (5%)

(1) See a reconciliation of our GAAP to Non-GAAP measures contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release. (2) We elected to early adopt Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-09, "Compensation-Stock Compensation (Topic 718): Improvement to Employee Share-based Payment Accounting" ("ASU 2016-09") in the fourth quarter of 2016. See the financial schedules at the end of this release for further information.

License and Cloud Backlog: The Company computes license and cloud backlog by adding deferred license and cloud revenue as recorded on the Company's balance sheet and license and cloud contractual commitments, which are not yet billed and not recorded on its balance sheet.

License and Cloud Backlog (1) December 31, ($ in thousands) 2016 2015 % Change Deferred license and cloud revenue on the balance sheet: Term license and cloud $ 30,725 50% $ 29,929 47% 3% Perpetual license 31,098 50% 33,483 53% (7%) Total deferred license and cloud revenue 61,823 100% 63,412 100% (3%) License and cloud contractual commitments not on the balance sheet(2): Term license and cloud 434,323 93% 322,844 91% 35% Perpetual license 31,652 7% 33,544 9% (6%) Total license and cloud contractual commitments 465,975 100% 356,388 100% 31% Total license (term and perpetual) and cloud backlog $ 527,798 $ 419,800 26% Total term license and cloud backlog $ 465,048 88% $ 352,773 84% 32%

(1) See historical quarterly license and cloud backlog amounts in a separate schedule at the end of this release. (2) See future cash receipts from committed license and cloud arrangements in a separate schedule at the end of this release.

Recurring Revenue: The Company expects that our business will continue to shift away from perpetual licenses toward recurring revenue streams of term and cloud licenses.

Recurring Revenue (1) Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2016

GAAP

2016

Non-GAAP

2015

GAAP

2015

Non-GAAP

% Increase GAAP Non-GAAP Term license $ 132,466 $ 132,513 $ 109,283 $ 109,283 21% 21% Cloud 41,438 41,592 30,626 30,626 35% 36% Maintenance 220,336 222,272 202,802 202,802 9% 10% Total recurring revenue $ 394,240 $ 396,377 $ 342,711 $ 342,711 15% 16% As a percent of total revenue 53% 53% 50% 50%

Additional 2016 Performance Information (1):

License and cloud contractual commitments grew by 31% year over year.

License and cloud backlog has continued to grow year over year, with significant growth of $135 million in the second half of 2016.

Recurring revenue, which is term license, cloud, and maintenance revenue, compounded annual growth rate ("CAGR") was approximately 20% for the years 2013 through 2016, both GAAP and non-GAAP.

Term license and cloud revenue CAGR was approximately 30% for the years 2013 through 2016, both GAAP and non-GAAP.

(1) See reconciliation of our GAAP to Non-GAAP measures contained in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

2017 Guidance: As of February 23, 2017, Pegasystems is providing revenue and EPS guidance for the full year 2017 as follows:

Full Year 2017 Revenue: GAAP and non-GAAP revenue for the full year 2017 is projected to be approximately $860 million.

Full Year 2017 Earnings Per Share (2): GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2017 is expected to be approximately $0.43. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for the full year 2017 is expected to be approximately $1.00.

(2) See the reconciliation of our GAAP diluted EPS guidance to non-GAAP diluted EPS guidance for the full year of 2017 at the end of this release.

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

To supplement financial results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the U.S. ("GAAP"), the Company provides non-GAAP measures, including in this release. Pegasystems' management utilizes a number of different financial measures, both GAAP and non-GAAP, in analyzing and assessing the overall performance of the business, for making operating decisions, and for forecasting and planning for future periods. The Company's annual financial plan is prepared both on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis, and both are approved by our board of directors. In addition and as a consequence of the importance of these measures in managing the business, the Company uses non-GAAP measures and financial performance results in the evaluation process to establish management's compensation.

The non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of certain business combination accounting entries, stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related and restructuring expenses, and certain other adjustments. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures are helpful in understanding its past financial performance and its anticipated future results. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of the Company's GAAP to non-GAAP measures is included in the financial schedules at the end of this release.

Pegasystems Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2016 (1) 2015 2016 (1) 2015 Revenue: Software license $ 72,146 $ 95,168 $ 279,995 $ 275,588 Maintenance 57,162 52,436 220,336 202,802 Services 70,302 56,751 249,935 204,305 Total revenue 199,610 204,355 750,266 682,695 Cost of revenue: Software license 1,297 1,019 4,943 4,125 Maintenance 6,616 5,603 25,505 21,903 Services 54,296 46,543 208,808 187,418 Total cost of revenue (2) 62,209 53,165 239,256 213,446 Gross profit 137,401 151,190 511,010 469,249 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing 76,723 71,623 278,849 241,387 Research and development 37,018 32,126 145,548 126,374 General and administrative 11,884 10,600 45,951 36,738 Acquisition-related - 50 2,616 89 Restructuring - - 287 - Total operating expenses (2) 125,625 114,399 473,251 404,588 Income from operations 11,776 36,791 37,759 64,661 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (517 ) 174 2,247 (4,168 ) Interest income, net 126 249 776 1,056 Other expense, net (689 ) (716 ) (5,580 ) (1,044 ) Income before provision for income taxes 10,696 36,498 35,202 60,505 Provision for income taxes 1,947 15,540 8,216 24,183 Net income $ 8,749 $ 20,958 $ 26,986 $ 36,322 Earnings per share : Basic $ 0.11 $ 0.27 $ 0.35 $ 0.47 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.26 $ 0.34 $ 0.46 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 76,403 76,466 76,343 76,507 Diluted 80,725 79,456 79,732 79,043 Dividends declared per share $ 0.03 $ 0.03 $ 0.12 $ 0.12 (1) We adopted ASU 2016-09 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Upon adoption, excess tax benefits generated when stock awards vest or settle are recognized as a reduction to the provision for income taxes instead of in equity. We are required to reflect any adjustments as of January 1, 2016, the beginning of the annual period that includes the interim period of adoption. As a result of the adoption, we recognized a reduction to our provision of income taxes of $6.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2016. (2) Includes stock-based compensation as follows: Cost of revenue $ 2,748 $ 2,253 $ 11,459 $ 8,772 Operating expenses $ 7,439 $ 4,796 $ 29,362 $ 21,282

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, % Increase (Decrease)



2016

GAAP



Adj.

2016

Non-GAAP

2015

GAAP



Adj.

2015

Non-GAAP



GAAP





Non-GAAP

TOTAL REVENUE $ 199,610 $ 641 $ 200,251 $ 204,355 $ - $ 204,355 (2 %) (2 %) Software license 72,146 18 72,164 95,168 - 95,168 (24 %) (24 %) Maintenance 57,162 593 57,755 52,436 - 52,436 9 % 10 % Services 70,302 30 70,332 56,751 - 56,751 24 % 24 % TOTAL COST OF REVENUE $ 62,209 $ (4,108 ) $ 58,101 $ 53,165 $ (3,604 ) $ 49,561 17 % 17 % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,360 (1,360 ) - 1,351 (1,351 ) - Stock-based compensation 2,748 (2,748 ) - 2,253 (2,253 ) - GROSS MARGIN % 69 % 71 % 74 % 76 % (515 ) bp (476 ) bp TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (3) $ 125,625 $ (9,248 ) $ 116,377 $ 114,399 $ (6,132 ) $ 108,267 10 % 7 % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 1,880 (1,880 ) - 1,615 (1,615 ) - Stock-based compensation 7,439 (7,439 ) - 4,796 (4,796 ) - Other adjustments (71 ) 71 - (329 ) 329 - Acquisition-related - - - 50 (50 ) - INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 11,776 $ 13,997 $ 25,773 $ 36,791 $ 9,736 $ 46,527 (68 %) (45 %) OPERATING MARGIN % 6 % 13 % 18 % 23 % (1,210 ) bp (990 ) bp INCOME TAX EFFECTS (4) $ 1,947 $ 7,190 $ 9,137 $ 15,540 $ 1,112 $ 16,652 (87 %) (45 %) NET INCOME $ 8,749 $ 6,807 $ 15,556 $ 20,958 $ 8,624 $ 29,582 (58 %) (47 %) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.20 $ 0.26 $ 0.11 $ 0.37 (58 %) (46 %) DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 80,725 - 80,725 79,456 - 79,456 2 % 2 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (1) ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, % Increase (Decrease)



2016

GAAP



Adj.

2016

Non-GAAP

2015

GAAP



Adj.

2015

Non-GAAP



GAAP





Non-GAAP

TOTAL REVENUE $ 750,266 $ 2,149 $ 752,415 $ 682,695 $ - $ 682,695 10 % 10 % Software license 279,995 47 280,042 275,588 - 275,588 2 % 2 % Maintenance 220,336 1,936 222,272 202,802 - 202,802 9 % 10 % Services 249,935 166 250,101 204,305 - 204,305 22 % 22 % TOTAL COST OF REVENUE $ 239,256 $ (17,445 ) $ 221,811 $ 213,446 $ (14,089 ) $ 199,357 12 % 11 % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 5,986 (5,986 ) - 5,392 (5,392 ) - Stock-based compensation 11,459 (11,459 ) - 8,772 (8,772 ) - Other adjustments - - - (75 ) 75 - GROSS MARGIN % 68 % 71 % 69 % 71 % (62 ) bp (28 ) bp TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES (3) $ 473,251 $ (39,054 ) $ 434,197 $ 404,588 $ (23,997 ) $ 380,591 17 % 14 % Amortization of intangible assets (2) 7,422 (7,422 ) - 6,810 (6,810 ) - Stock-based compensation 29,362 (29,362 ) - 21,282 (21,282 ) - Other adjustments (291 ) 291 - (4,184 ) 4,184 - Acquisition-related 2,274 (2,274 ) - 89 (89 ) - Restructuring 287 (287 ) - - - - INCOME FROM OPERATIONS $ 37,759 $ 58,648 $ 96,407 $ 64,661 $ 38,086 $ 102,747 (42 %) (6 %) OPERATING MARGIN % 5 % 13 % 9 % 15 % (444 ) bp (224 ) bp INCOME TAX EFFECTS (4) $ 8,216 $ 24,575 $ 32,791 $ 24,183 $ 10,448 $ 34,631 (66 %) (5 %) NET INCOME $ 26,986 $ 34,073 $ 61,059 $ 36,322 $ 27,638 $ 63,960 (26 %) (5 %) DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.34 $ 0.43 $ 0.77 $ 0.46 $ 0.35 $ 0.81 (26 %) (5 %) DILUTED WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING 79,732 - 79,732 79,043 - 79,043 1 % 1 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC. FOOTNOTES FOR RECONCILIATON OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(1) This presentation includes non-GAAP measures. Our non-GAAP measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures, and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a detailed explanation of the adjustments made to comparable GAAP measures, the reasons why management uses these measures, the usefulness of these measures, and the material limitations on the usefulness of these measures, see disclosure under Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures included earlier in this release and below. Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items, as well as the related income tax effects:

Revenue: Business combination accounting rules require that we determine the fair value of the deferred revenue liability for contractual obligations assumed from our acquisition of OpenSpan in April 2016. In post-acquisition reporting periods, we recognize revenue for the fair value of these contracts, when all the revenue recognition criteria are satisfied, instead of the revenue that would have been recognized by OpenSpan as an independent company. We add back the effect of the deferred revenue fair value adjustment in non-GAAP revenue to reflect the full amount of these revenues to provide a more complete comparison of the revenue guidance to peer companies. No adjustments were made to revenue for 2015.

Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization expense of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net earnings measures. Amortization of intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of intangible assets will recur in future periods.

Stock-based compensation expense: We have excluded stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net earnings measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expense.

Acquisition-related and restructuring expenses: We have excluded the effect of acquisition-related and restructuring expenses from our non-GAAP operating expenses and net earnings measures. We incurred direct and incremental expenses associated primarily with the OpenSpan acquisition. These acquisition-related expenses were primarily professional fees to affect the acquisition. We have also incurred restructuring expenses for one-time employee termination benefits related to the closure of one of our domestic offices, which we generally would not have otherwise incurred in the periods presented as a part of our continuing operations. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses.

Other adjustments: We reached an agreement with the former shareholders of Antenna Software, Inc., which we acquired in October 2013 ("Antenna"), to release a portion of the funds held in escrow as security for their indemnification obligations to us in settlement of the outstanding indemnification claims. The settlement resulted in a benefit to cost of revenue and operating expenses in the first quarter of 2015. In addition, we favorably settled indirect tax liabilities related to the Antenna acquisition, which resulted in a benefit to operating expenses in the first quarter of 2015. We believe the benefits associated with these items are not representative of our ongoing business, and we have excluded the effects of these items from our non-GAAP operating results and net earnings measures.

(2) Estimated future annual amortization expense related to intangible assets as of December 31, 2016 is as follows:

(in thousands) 2017 $ 12,334 2018 11,334 2019 5,542 2020 2,646 2021 2,623 2022 and thereafter 9,712 Total intangible assets subject to amortization $ 44,191



(3) Below is a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expenses:

Three Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2016

GAAP



Adj.

2016

Non-GAAP

2015

GAAP



Adj.

2015

Non-GAAP Selling and marketing $ 76,723 $ (4,869 ) $ 71,854 $ 71,623 $ (3,824 ) $ 67,799 Amortization of intangible assets 1,871 (1,871 ) - 1,525 (1,525 ) - Stock-based compensation 3,069 (3,069 ) - 2,628 (2,628 ) - Other adjustments (71 ) 71 - (329 ) 329 - Research and development $ 37,018 $ (2,563 ) $ 34,455 $ 32,126 $ (1,938 ) $ 30,188 Stock-based compensation 2,563 (2,563 ) - 1,938 (1,938 ) - General and administrative $ 11,884 $ (1,816 ) $ 10,068 $ 10,600 $ (320 ) $ 10,280 Amortization of intangible assets 9 (9 ) - 90 (90 ) - Stock-based compensation 1,807 (1,807 ) - 230 (230 ) - Acquisition-related $ - $ - $ - $ 50 $ (50 ) $ - Acquisition-related - - - 50 (50 ) - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $ 125,625 $ (9,248 ) $ 116,377 $ 114,399 $ (6,132 ) $ 108,267 Year Ended December 31,

(in thousands)

2016

GAAP



Adj.

2016

Non-GAAP

2015

GAAP



Adj.

2015

Non-GAAP Selling and marketing $ 278,849 $ (19,318 ) $ 259,531 $ 241,387 $ (14,702 ) $ 226,685 Amortization of intangible assets 7,145 (7,145 ) - 6,127 (6,127 ) - Stock-based compensation 12,464 (12,464 ) - 8,911 (8,911 ) - Other adjustments (291 ) 291 - (336 ) 336 - Research and development $ 145,548 $ (10,043 ) $ 135,505 $ 126,374 $ (7,676 ) $ 118,698 Stock-based compensation 10,043 (10,043 ) - 8,116 (8,116 ) - Other adjustments - - - (440 ) 440 - General and administrative $ 45,951 $ (6,790 ) $ 39,161 $ 36,738 $ (1,530 ) $ 35,208 Amortization of intangible assets 277 (277 ) - 683 (683 ) - Stock-based compensation 6,513 (6,513 ) - 4,255 (4,255 ) - Other adjustments - - - (3,408 ) 3,408 - Acquisition-related $ 2,616 $ (2,616 ) $ - $ 89 $ (89 ) $ - Stock-based compensation 342 (342 ) - - - - Acquisition-related 2,274 (2,274 ) - 89 (89 ) - Restructuring $ 287 $ (287 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES $ 473,251 $ (39,054 ) $ 434,197 $ 404,588 $ (23,997 ) $ 380,591

(4) The GAAP income tax effects were calculated using an effective GAAP tax rate of 18.2% and 42.6% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2015, respectively. The non-GAAP income tax effects were calculated using an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 37.0% and 36.0% for the fourth quarter of 2016 and 2015, respectively.

The GAAP income tax effects were calculated using an effective GAAP tax rate of 23.3% and 40.0% for the full year 2016 and 2015, respectively. The non-GAAP income tax effects were calculated using an effective non-GAAP tax rate of 34.9% and 35.1% for the full year 2016 and 2015, respectively.

The differences between our GAAP and non-GAAP effective tax rates for the fourth quarter and full year 2016 and 2015 primarily relate to the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-09 in the fourth quarter of 2016 and the impact of unfavorable foreign stock compensation adjustments on our GAAP effective tax rate.

Pegasystems Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (Unaudited) As of As of December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015 Assets: Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 133,761 $ 219,078 Trade accounts receivable, net 265,028 211,846 Property and equipment, net 38,281 31,319 Deferred income taxes (1) 69,898 65,730 Goodwill and Intangible assets, net 117,355 80,194 Other assets (1) 30,333 19,591 Total assets $ 654,656 $ 627,758 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity: Accrued expenses, including compensation and related expenses 97,411 98,640 Deferred revenue 186,636 171,678 Other liabilities 34,720 34,581 Stockholders' equity 335,889 322,859 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 654,656 $ 627,758

(1) We retrospectively adopted ASU 2015-17 "Income Taxes (Topic 740): Balance Sheet Classification of Deferred Taxes" in the fourth quarter of 2016 and reclassified $12.4 million of current deferred tax assets to long-term deferred income tax assets at December 31, 2015 to conform with current year presentation.

Pegasystems Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Year Ended December 31, 2016 2015 Operating activities: Net income $ 26,986 $ 36,322 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income taxes (5,810 ) (2,099 ) Depreciation and amortization, amortization of investments, foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, and other non-cash items 22,370 30,321 Stock-based compensation expense 40,821 30,054 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net (44,493 ) (26,795 ) Cash provided by operating activities 39,874 67,803 Cash used in investing activities (7,172 ) (44,452 ) Cash used in financing activities (51,716 ) (40,659 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (3,418 ) (4,251 ) Net decrease increase in cash and cash equivalents (22,432 ) (21,559 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 93,026 114,585 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 70,594 $ 93,026

(1) We adopted ASU 2016-09 in the fourth quarter of 2016. Upon adoption, excess tax benefits generated when stock awards vest or settle are required to be presented as an operating activity rather than a financing activity in the statement of cash flows. We are required to reflect any adjustments as of January 1, 2016, the beginning of the annual period that includes the interim period of adoption. We retrospectively adopted this new guidance and reclassified $5.3 million from financing activities to operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2015.

Pegasystems Inc. Historical License and Cloud Backlog (in thousands)

2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Deferred license and cloud revenue on the balance sheet: Term license and cloud $ 30,725 $ 19,627 $ 19,021 $ 18,409 $ 29,929 $ 14,123 $ 16,398 $ 22,287 Perpetual license 31,098 27,653 32,834 39,381 33,483 41,247 44,941 57,352 Total deferred license and cloud revenue 61,823 47,280 51,855 57,790 63,412 55,370 61,339 79,639 License and cloud contractual commitments not on the balance sheet: Term license and cloud 434,323 352,804 309,338 287,926 322,844 287,863 271,732 261,351 Perpetual license 31,652 19,728 31,439 43,944 33,544 36,477 58,311 33,061 Total license and cloud contractual commitments 465,975 372,532 340,777 331,870 356,388 324,340 330,043 294,412 Total license (term and perpetual) and cloud backlog $ 527,798 $ 419,812 $ 392,632 $ 389,660 $ 419,800 $ 379,710 $ 391,382 $ 374,051 Total term license and cloud backlog $ 465,048 $ 372,431 $ 328,359 $ 306,335 $ 352,773 $ 301,986 $ 288,130 $ 283,638 Term license and cloud backlog as a % of total license and cloud backlog 88 % 89 % 84 % 79 % 84 % 80 % 74 % 76 %

Pegasystems Inc. Future Cash Receipts from Committed License and Cloud Arrangements ($ in thousands) Term and cloud contracts Perpetual contracts (1) As of December 31, Committed but not yet billed Total 2017 $ 129,641 $ 17,751 $ 147,392 2018 121,944 10,233 132,177 2019 93,826 2,931 96,757 2020 63,278 737 64,015 2021 21,841 - 21,841 2022 and thereafter 3,793 - 3,793 Total $ 434,323 $ 31,652 $ 465,975 As a percentage of total license and cloud contractual commitments 93 % 7 % (1) These amounts are for perpetual licenses with extended payment terms and/or additional rights of use.

Pegasystems Inc. FY 2017 Reconciliation of Forward-Looking Guidance ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Full Year 2017 Net Income and Diluted EPS - GAAP basis $ 33,609 $ 0.43 Adjustment to exclude amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 8,697 0.11 Adjustment to exclude stock-based compensation, net of tax 36,300 0.46 Net Income and Diluted EPS - Non-GAAP basis $ 78,606 $ 1.00

