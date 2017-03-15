Pegasystems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 15, 2017) - Pegasystems Inc. ( NASDAQ : PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q2 2017 dividend will be paid on April 17, 2017 to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2017.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. is a leader in software that streamlines business and enhances customer engagement in Global 3000 organizations. With more than 30 years of proven innovation, Pega seamlessly connects organizations with their customers across multiple channels in real time using market-leading CRM, advanced artificial intelligence, and powerful automation. Pega's adaptive, cloud-architected applications -- built on its unified Pega® Platform -- empower people with comprehensive visual tools to easily extend and change applications to meet strategic business needs. For more information on Pegasystems ( NASDAQ : PEGA) visit www.pega.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.