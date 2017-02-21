Pegasystems Brings Concierge-Level Service To Digital Experiences With Launch of Pega Self-Service Advisor

First AI-powered capability to sense customer intent and deliver tailored customer service to existing web and mobile channels

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - February 21, 2017) - Pegasystems Inc. ( NASDAQ : PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today launched Pega® Self-Service Advisor -- an AI-powered capability that enables businesses to provide customers with intelligent 'digital advisors' anywhere on their web and mobile channels. By understanding customer intent in real time, this new one-click feature immediately surfaces the content and actions the customer needs into a single view. For the first time, businesses can provide AI-powered concierge-level service while bypassing scattered navigation experiences that frustrate customers and negatively impact the bottom line.

Businesses commonly offer an array of self-service features on their sites in the hope that customers will find what they need online before resorting to a costly customer service call. But the relevant data and actions are often buried across different sections of the site, sending customers on a scavenger hunt to locate what they need. For example, a customer troubleshooting a product issue could bounce from FAQ repository and user community sections to 'how to' videos and online service chats before ultimately resolving the problem. The longer it takes customers to dig, the more likely it is they will call a service representative or jump to a competitor's site.

Pega Self-Service Advisor uses Pega's proven artificial intelligence engine to surface only the information the customer wants at that particular moment by analyzing their past engagement history and current site movements. Customers can simply click a "Need Help" button from any web or mobile page to launch a dynamic screen overlay that presents customized links and actions. Contextual data is gathered from disparate sections of the site and aggregated into a single view. Customers can then browse this information and take immediate action -- such as pay a bill, buy a product, or change an order -- all without leaving the page.

For example, the Pega Self-Service Advisor can sense a customer need and surface one-click access for:

A telco customer behind on payments to check balances, pay the difference, and review options for a better plan.

A banking customer with an unusual charge on the account to file a dispute, watch a video on fraud prevention, and chat with a fraud expert online.

A patient with an upcoming doctor appointment to change the appointment date, review tips on healthy living, and consult with a care manager on the phone.

Pega Self-Service Advisor can be easily installed to create a personal web concierge in just minutes -- even by a business user. It deploys through a single line of code with no disruption to the existing infrastructure, which takes the burden off the IT department. The capability is a part of the Pega® Customer Service application and is powered by the Pega® Customer Decision Hub, which provides real-time AI and decisioning to support each customer's journey.

Pega Self-Service Advisor is available immediately for Pega Customer Service clients. For more information go to www.pega.com/products/crm-applications/customer-service/self-service-advisor or see a live demonstration at PegaWorld 2017 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on June 4-7, 2017.

Quotes & Commentary

"Most organizations talk the talk about putting their customers at the center of their business, but in practice, they find this is very difficult to pull off," said Jeff Nicholson, vice president, CRM product marketing, Pegasystems. "Now companies can dynamically adapt their digital experiences to the customer, instead of forcing their customers to adapt to their systems. And this can now be done without changing the existing infrastructure. This enables the business to provide a contextual and contiguous experience while lowering costs and increasing customer satisfaction -- a win-win for all involved."

