Pegasystems Launches Pega Service Ventures to Invest in Next Generation Digital Transformation and Customer Engagement Start-ups

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 22, 2017) - Pegasystems Inc. ( NASDAQ : PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the launch of Pega Service Ventures, a new corporate venture initiative to accelerate the growth of start-up and emerging implementation service partners. These Pega-funded companies will provide advisory and implementation services to help clients use the power of Pega software to deliver on their strategic customer engagement and digital transformation initiatives.

As Pega's client base continues to grow, clients are seeking additional expert resources in specific industry verticals and domains, such as unified CRM, artificial intelligence (AI), and robotics. Pega Service Ventures will invest capital, as well as provide coaching and enablement resources, to accelerate partner growth, quality of services, and expertise to support client success.

Pega Service Ventures seeks companies that provide local resources to clients with industry expertise and thought leadership in digital transformation, customer engagement, and operations. Funded companies will join Pega's first-class partner ecosystem and have the opportunity to help leading Global 3000 brands execute strategic initiatives.

Pega Service Ventures is accepting applications online for the spring 2017 funding cycle until 7 p.m. ET on April 25, 2017. Applications for the second cycle of funding will begin in the fall of 2017. For more information on Pega Service Ventures, visit: https://www.pega.com/ventures.

"We're currently experiencing an unprecedented time of technological innovation. As a result, there is tremendous untapped potential to help organizations transform customer engagement and achieve operational excellence," said Max Mayer, senior vice president, corporate development, Pegasystems. "Pega is looking forward to working with new partners to empower clients on their journeys toward achieving unprecedented business outcomes."

