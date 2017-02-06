Pegasystems Named Watchlist Winner in 2017 CRM Watchlist

Pega's CRM suite of applications honored for its market impact and success

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Pegasystems Inc. ( NASDAQ : PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, announced today that it has been named a Watchlist Winner in the 2017 CRM Watchlist. This is the second consecutive year Pega has been named a winner on this list.

The CRM Watchlist recognizes the impact of top CRM vendors that are "making a major impression on a market and actually changing or strengthening that market by its presence," according to the criteria. Pega's suite of customer engagement applications, which includes Pega® Customer Service, Pega® Marketing, and Pega® Sales Automation, is powered by the Pega® Customer Decision Hub, which enables organizations to build deeper customer relationships through AI-driven intelligence and decisioning. This ensures Pega clients provide relevant and personalized engagements during every customer interaction.

The CRM Watchlist "is an impact award that identifies the strength, mindshare, and market share a company has in the markets it addresses." Submissions are judged in 12 different categories: corporate overview, financial overview, management, vision and mission, technology, customers, partnerships, marketing strategy, outreach, market impact, thought leadership, and culture.

Quotes & Commentary:

"We are honored to win this award as it recognizes Pega's continued leadership in and impact on the CRM market and reflects our ongoing mission to transform the industry," said Jeff Nicholson, vice president of product marketing, CRM, Pegasystems. "Consumers demand increasing levels of individualization during every brand interaction. In this new era of customer engagement, an entirely new generation of applications are required to power these personalized experiences."

