Pegasystems Partners with MuleSoft To Quickly Connect Pega Applications With Third-Party Data

MuleSoft's API-based network helps Pega users integrate with third-party apps without coding

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - February 16, 2017) - Pegasystems Inc. ( NASDAQ : PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced the availability of the MuleSoft Certified API specification. This enables Pega customers to quickly integrate Pega applications with nearly any third-party application, system, and device through MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform™. In addition, Pega has now joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program.

To provide exceptional customer service, organizations need to be able to tap into customer data trapped in a variety of siloed systems and applications scattered across the enterprise. With this partnership and API specification, it is now faster and easier for Pega users to connect this disparate data with Pega's suite of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) applications and the Pega® Platform. This pre-built connectivity allows Pega clients to more quickly deliver satisfying customer engagements through Pega's market-leading applications. By modeling the API with the RESTful API Modeling Language (RAML), MuleSoft gives Pega users a single, authoritative point of engagement with its whole ecosystem of developers and partners.

The MuleSoft Certified API specification for Pega will help speed integration in a variety of industry scenarios, such as:

Healthcare providers accessing patient health records to provide more proactive care;

Financial services companies tapping into legacy systems to speed customer onboarding, manage risk and compliance, and detect fraud;

Telecommunications companies gaining a more complete view of the customer across channels to provide better service and proactively detect customer issues;

Insurance companies retrieving customer data to underwrite policies and manage claims.

Pega's end-to-end suite of CRM applications for marketing, sales, and service combines its market-leading business rules engine with sophisticated and real-time artificial intelligence. Powered by the Pega® Customer Decision Hub, Pega solutions enable clients to constantly anticipate customers' changing needs and provide personalized recommendations throughout their journey. By engaging customers with the right message at the right time on the right channel, businesses can increase customer satisfaction while enhancing customer lifetime value.

Pega customers can now access the MuleSoft Certified API specification for free by visiting the Pega Exchange online marketplace at pdn.pega.com/exchange/components/mulesoft-connector. [Note: login required.] In addition, MuleSoft customers can learn more about connecting Pega applications to their current software systems by visiting MuleSoft's Anypoint Exchange at https://www.mulesoft.com/exchange/#!/pegasystems-raml.

Pega and MuleSoft will demonstrate this integration for attendees at the HIMSS 17 Conference & Exposition, a leading healthcare industry event, next week in Orlando from February 19-23, 2017. Numerous healthcare applications require integrating patient, doctor, provider, and treatment data from disparate systems inside and outside the healthcare management ecosystem. MuleSoft's Anypoint Platform helps Pega Healthcare applications connect this data together to improve care outcomes and reduce costs.

"While many vendors talk about how artificial intelligence will change the way businesses interact with customers, they first need access to disparate data locked in different systems," said Don Schuerman, chief technology officer and vice president, product marketing, Pegasystems. "By partnering with MuleSoft, we can further break down these silos and more quickly provide our clients with actionable insights from our AI-powered solutions to improve the way they engage with their customers."

"This partnership with Pegasystems will help some of the world's leading enterprises quickly unlock invaluable information, enabling them to create an application network both on-premises and in the cloud," said Brian Miller, vice president of business development, MuleSoft. "By reducing time spent on complicated integration projects, organizations can focus on delivering the best customer experience."

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ : PEGA) develops strategic applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations. Pega's applications streamline critical business operations, connect enterprises to their customers seamlessly in real-time across channels, and adapt to meet rapidly changing requirements. Pega's Global 3000 customers include many of the world's most sophisticated and successful enterprises. Pega's applications, available in the cloud or on-premises, are built on its unified Pega Platform, which uses visual tools to easily extend and change applications to meet clients' strategic business needs. Pega's clients report that Pega gives them the fastest time to value, extremely rapid deployment, efficient re-use, and global scale. For more information, please visit us at http://www.pega.com.

