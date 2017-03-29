Pegasystems Receives 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award

Pega Customer Decision Hub's AI and decisioning capabilities honored for exceeding customer expectations

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - Pegasystems Inc. ( NASDAQ : PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, announced today that leading technology media company TMC has named Pega® Customer Decision Hub a 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner. This is the third consecutive year Pega has been honored with this award for its customer engagement capabilities.

This award recognizes Pega Customer Decision Hub for empowering clients with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to anticipate customers' changing needs and provide personalized recommendations throughout the customer journey. Pega Customer Decision Hub serves as an always-on 'digital brain' that enables real-time decisioning and machine learning across a brand's data, systems, and customer touchpoints.

By engaging current and prospective customers with the right message at the right time on the right channel, businesses can increase customer satisfaction while enhancing customer lifetime value. Pega Customer Decision Hub functions across Pega's industry-leading CRM applications, including Pega® Customer Service, Pega® Marketing, and Pega® Sales Automation, or can be used in conjunction with existing systems, enabling any business with AI-powered real-time customer interactions.

The 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards recognize vendors advancing the CRM industry. Presented by TMC, a leading business-to-business and integrated marketing media company serving the communications and technology industries, the award recognizes products that enable clients to meet and exceed customer expectations.

Quotes & Commentary:

"The 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards honor companies that have proven their commitment to customer success," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "Pega Customer Decision Hub has achieved this elite status with its ability to engage customers on a deeper level. We look forward to seeing how Pegasystems continues to enhance the customer engagement industry."

"Consumer-focused organizations now need the support of a more powerful generation of technology to ensure optimal customer engagement, wherever and however their customers choose to interact. At Pega, we've responded to that need by offering our clients a proven set of advanced AI capabilities with Pega Customer Decision Hub," said Jeff Nicholson, VP, CRM product marketing, Pegasystems. "Receiving this award recognizes Pega's continued commitment to empowering our clients to create more meaningful customer relationships and impactful business outcomes."

