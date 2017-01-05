Pegasystems to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CAMBRIDGE, MA--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Pegasystems Inc. ( NASDAQ : PEGA), the software company empowering customer engagement at the world's leading enterprises, today announced that its founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Alan Trefler, and chief financial officer and chief administrative officer, Ken Stillwell, will present at the 19th Annual Needham Growth Conference in New York City.

Pegasystems' presentation is scheduled for Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 3:30 p.m. EST and will be available live via webcast, as well as for 90 days following the live webcast. An archive of the presentation will also be available for a limited time on the Investors page of the company's website.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ : PEGA) develops strategic applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations. Pega's applications streamline critical business operations, connect enterprises to their customers seamlessly in real-time across channels, and adapt to meet rapidly changing requirements. Pega's Global 3000 customers include many of the world's most sophisticated and successful enterprises. Pega's applications, available in the cloud or on-premises, are built on its unified Pega® 7 Platform, which uses visual tools to easily extend and change applications to meet clients' strategic business needs. Pega's clients report that Pega gives them the fastest time to value, extremely rapid deployment, efficient re-use, and global scale. For more information, please visit us at https://www.pega.com/.

