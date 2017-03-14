Pelangio Options Ontario Birch Lake Property to Noka Resources

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement with Noka Resources Inc. ("Noka") whereby Noka may acquire a 100% interest in Pelangio's Birch Lake Property, located in Ontario's Red Lake Mining District.

Ingrid Hibbard, President and CEO of Pelangio commented, "The renewed interest in Canadian gold prospects has provided the opportunity to partner with Noka who will resume exploration at Birch Lake."

Acquisition Terms

Noka has a right to earn a 100% interest in the Birch Lake Project by paying a total of CDN $375,000 and issuing an aggregate of 4,500,000 common shares over a four year period to Pelangio. Noka must also incur exploration expenditures of CDN $1,300,000 over a four year period. The Birch Gold Project is subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty held by Goldcorp Inc.

About Pelangio

Pelangio successfully acquires and explores camp-sized land packages in world-class gold belts. The Company primarily operates in Ghana, West Africa, an English-speaking, common law jurisdiction that is consistently ranked amongst the most favourable mining jurisdictions in Africa. The Company is exploring three 100%-owned camp-sized properties: the 100 km2 Manfo Property, the 264 km2 Obuasi Property, located 4 km on strike and adjacent to AngloGold Ashanti's prolific high-grade Obuasi Mine, and the early-stage 159 km2 Akroma Properties, which includes the Dormaa and Wamfie concessions.

In addition, the Company has several gold exploration projects in Ontario, Canada. These include the properties known as the Birch Lake Property (currently under option to Noka Resources Inc.), the Poirier Gold Property and the Lorna Lake Property.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.pelangio.com, follow us on Twitter @PelangioEx.

