Pelangio Reflects on the Passing of Director Thor Eaton

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 13, 2017) - Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSX VENTURE:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ("Pelangio" or the "Company") reports with regret the passing of Thor Eaton, a member of the Company's Board of Directors.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Thor Eaton," commented Carl Nurmi, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors. "He provided the board of directors with invaluable advice and counsel and he will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest condolences to Thor's family."

Mr. Eaton served as President of Notae Investments Limited since January 1998 and he has sat on the boards of several publicly traded companies in the mining sector, including Excellon Resources Inc. and West Timmins Mining. Mr. Eaton created the Thor E. and Nicole Eaton Family Charitable Foundation in June 1999, which contributes to the livelihood of hospitals, environmental groups and Canadian cultural institutions, such as the Royal Ontario Museum, St. Michael's Hospital, the National Ballet of Canada and the Atlantic Salmon Association.