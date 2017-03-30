PEN Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Financial Results

MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - PEN Inc. ( OTCQB : PENC) ("PEN" or "the Company"), a global leader in developing, commercializing and marketing consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, PEN generated positive cash flow from operations and achieved a significant reduction in net loss.

Scott Rickert, PEN's President, Chairman and CEO, said: "We closed 2016 on a strong note, generating over $400,000 in operating cash flow for the year and significantly reducing net loss despite a decline in sales from our traditional health and safety products.

"I am impressed with the progress we have made in right-sizing operations and positioning the Company for future success. Our new leadership in Ohio, supported by a top-notch team, has been instrumental in putting us on the path to transforming a niche optical products business into PEN Brands -- a nanotechnology company focused on developing products in the areas of health, safety and sustainability for a broad range of retail and institutional customers.

"Looking ahead, we plan to further streamline our Ohio operations and reenergize sales and marketing as we rebrand several of our existing products into the market over the next twelve months. We remain confident that our environmentally-friendly surface protector has the potential to revolutionize the household cleaning products industry. I am excited about the opportunities for PEN in the year ahead, and believe that we have the products, technology and team in place to build a high-growth company that solves big problems in large addressable markets."

Fourth Quarter 2016 Financial Results

For the three months ended December 31, 2016, total revenues were $1,919,830 compared to revenues of $2,293,190 in the comparable period in 2015.

For the fourth quarter of 2016, overall gross profit amounted to $650,394, compared to $892,769 for the fourth quarter of 2015. Gross margin was 34%, compared to 39% in the year ago period. The decrease in gross margin was attributable lower gross margins from the Product and Contract services segments during the quarter.

Operating expenses totaled $794,507 in the fourth quarter of 2016, down 35% from $1,212,466 in the fourth quarter of 2015. The decrease was due to lower salaries, wages and related benefits, research and development expenses and selling and marketing expenses. Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2015 include a non-cash impairment charge of certain intangible assets acquired in the business combination totaling $188,051. There was no such expense in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Operating loss was $144,113 in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to an operating loss of $319,697 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Other income was $44,640 in the fourth quarter of 2016, compared to other expense of $24,470 in the fourth quarter of 2015. The increase was primarily related to rental income for subleased office space in Austin.

Net loss for the three months ended December 31, 2016 amounted to $99,473 or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share, as compared to a net loss of $344,167 or ($0.12) per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2015.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were based on 3,029,202 and 2,980,868 weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2016 and 2015. All share and per share information has been adjusted to reflect a 1-for-180 reverse stock split effective January 26, 2016.

PEN Brands' Health and Safety Products - Product Segment

Sales from PEN's Product segment for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $1,720,642, down 12% from $1,946,459 for the three months ended December 31, 2015.

Gross margin in the Product segment in the fourth quarter of 2016 was 40%, compared to 45% in the year ago period, primarily due to differences in the assortment of products sold.

PEN Design Center - Contract Services Segment

Revenues from the Contract services segment for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $199,188 compared to $346,731 in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Gross margin from the Contract services segment in the fourth quarter of 2016 was negative 17%, compared to 4% in the year ago period.

Full Year Results

For the year ended December 31, 2016, total revenues were $8,115,657 down 16% from revenues of $9,685,072 in 2015. Gross profit was $2,805,687 in 2016, down 16% from gross profit of $3,340,939 in 2015. Gross margin was 35%, relatively unchanged from 2015. Net loss 2016 amounted to $556,001 or ($0.18) per basic and diluted share, as compared to net loss of $1,869,247, or ($0.63) per basic and diluted share, for 2015. Basic and diluted earnings per share were based on 3,012,460 and 2,974,847 weighted average shares outstanding, respectively, for years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015. All share and per share information has been adjusted to reflect a 1-for-180 reverse stock split effective January 26, 2016.

Financial Condition

As of December 31, 2016, PEN held cash and cash equivalents of $189,128 as compared to $262,519 at December 31, 2015. As of December 31, 2016, PEN had a working capital deficit of $1,072,691 compared to a working capital deficit of $889,657 at December 31, 2015.

During 2016, PEN had positive cash flow from operations, generating $444,453 in cash flow from operations. The Company generated $19,586 in cash flow from investing activities in 2016, which was primarily related to the sale of property and equipment in Contract services segment. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had short-term debt of $1,070,137 compared to $1,363,128 as of December 31, 2015.

About PEN Inc.

PEN Inc. ( OTCQB : PENC) is a leader in developing, commercializing, and marketing consumer and industrial products enabled by nanotechnology that solve everyday problems for customers in the health, transportation, military, sports, and safety industries. Through PEN's wholly-owned subsidiary Nanofilm Ltd., the Company develops, manufactures and sells products based on nanotechnology including the ULTRA CLARITY® brand eyeglass cleaner, CLARITY DEFOG IT™ brand defogging products and CLARITY ULTRASEAL® nanocoating products for glass and ceramics. The Company also sells an environmentally friendly surface protector, fortifier, and cleaner through a wholly-owned subsidiary, PEN Technology, LLC. The Company's Applied Nanotech, Inc. subsidiary in Austin, Texas functions as the Design Center conducting contract services for government and private customers and new product development for PEN focusing on innovative and advanced product solutions in the areas of safety, health, and sustainability. For more information about PEN, visit www.penc.us.

