PenAir Selects airRM as its Revenue Management System

Revenue Management Systems, a Mercator Company (RMS), is proud to announce that it has been selected to provide PenAir with its state-of-the-art revenue management, inventory control, and reporting tools. airRM will enable PenAir to identify sales opportunities, maximize passenger revenues, closely control pricing, and analyze performance.

airRM is a continually evolving airline revenue management system with ground-breaking tools that integrate and display a wealth of critical information from multiple sources, enabling airlines to make better and more profitable decisions. The solution is currently used by more than 80 of the most successful carriers in the world.

"For more than six decades, PenAir has been delivering high-quality airline services to the Alaskan community, and in recent years has extended its network throughout the Lower 48. We are thrilled to welcome PenAir, a pioneering regional airline, to the growing number of carriers using airRM. By leveraging airRM's innovative technology, the airline will be able to maximize revenue opportunities and achieve future growth plans across existing and new markets," said Chris Anthony, Senior Director of Sales & Support - Americas at RMS.

About Pen Air

PenAir is one of the largest regional airlines in Alaska and the Northeast U. S., and one of the largest operators of Saab 340 aircraft in the United States. The airline is a codeshare partner with Alaska Airlines and has electronic ticketing agreements with Alaska, Delta, United and several other carriers. More information about Pen Air may be found at www.penair.com.

About RMS

Revenue Management Systems, a Mercator Company has been developing airline revenue management systems in cooperation with some of the most successful airlines in the world today. Their most popular product, airRM, is used by over 80 airlines including Tiger Airways, Ryanair, AirAsia, Virgin America, flydubai, and Jetstar. RMS products help their users realize higher revenues and increased staff productivity. RMS, founded in 1996, was acquired by Mercator, a leading provider of software platforms and product-led solutions to the global travel, transportation, and logistics industry in April 2016. RMS is headquartered in Seattle, Washington (USA) with offices in Australia, Great Britain, The Netherlands, Spain, and Singapore. More information about airRM and RMS may be found at www.revenuemanagement.com.

About Mercator

Mercator is a leading provider of software platforms and product-led solutions to the global travel, transportation, and logistics industry. The company helps move the world in the safest, fastest, and smartest ways possible. Every day, over 3 million passenger journeys and 70,000 tons of cargo are processed with Mercator products, enabling them to analyze large streams of data and deliver actionable insights that drive value for their customers. For more information about Mercator please visit www.mercator.com.