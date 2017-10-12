Pengrowth Announces Significant Debt Repayment and Finalization of Agreements With Bank Syndicate and Noteholders to Amend Financial Covenants

CALGARY, ALBERTA--(Marketwired - Oct. 12, 2017) - Pengrowth Energy Corporation (TSX:PGF) (NYSE:PGH) is pleased to announce that it has prepaid all of its outstanding term notes due in 2018 and has finalized the terms of amending agreements with its lenders under its syndicated bank facility and the holders of its remaining term notes. These agreements amend the existing financial covenants effective for the quarter ending September 30, 2017 through to and including the quarter ending September 30, 2019 (the "Waiver Period"). The terms of the amending agreements are expected to provide Pengrowth with the financial flexibility and runway to restructure its remaining debt with covenant light debt and to develop a financing strategy for the ongoing development of its Lindbergh asset. Success on both fronts should enable Pengrowth to deliver long-term growth in reserves, production and cash flow for the Company and its stakeholders.

Debt reductions

The Company has been active in the disposition market with significant success thus far in 2017, closing on approximately Cdn $825 million of disposition proceeds year to date with another $150 million disposition (Swan Hills) scheduled to close in the fourth quarter. This success has allowed us to materially reduce our outstanding debt while only reducing our reserve base by approximately 23 percent based on a Proved plus Probable December 31, 2016 GLJ reserve evaluation. The Company has deployed its existing cash on hand to prepay all the term notes otherwise scheduled to mature on August 28, 2018. The repaid notes consisted of the following:

Currency Amount (millions) Coupon Canadian $15.0 6.61% USD $265.0 6.98% Canadian $ Equivalent1 $346.2

1. Based on Canadian/USD exchange rate of 0.80

In addition to the prepayment of the 2018 term notes, the Company paid approximately Cdn $78 million of principal on its remaining outstanding term notes. With the completion of these payments, the Company now has approximately Cdn $535 million of term notes outstanding, having repaid approximately Cdn $1.1 billion of term notes and convertible debentures since December 31, 2016. The repaid debt carried an annual interest load of approximately Cdn $65 million. Pengrowth's next term note maturity is not until October 18, 2019. A table outlining the details of the remaining term notes is provided at the end of this release.

Amended Financial Covenants

The Company has finalized the amendment agreements with the lenders under its syndicated bank facility and the holders of its term notes. The syndicated bank facility and the term notes were previously bound by financial covenants that included a Senior Debt to EBITDA (12 month trailing) ratio of less than 3.5:1; Senior Debt to Capitalization ratio of less than 55 percent and EBITDA to Interest Expense ratio of greater than 4.0 times. The bank lending syndicate and holders of the term notes have agreed, for the Waiver Period, to:

Eliminate the Senior Debt to EBITDA ratio covenant;

Eliminate the Debt to Book Capitalization ratio covenant and

Reduce the trailing 12 month Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Interest Expense ratio covenant. The Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Interest ratio will vary from quarter to quarter and a complete schedule of the quarterly limits is provided at the end of this release.

In exchange for the covenant relaxation, lenders under the syndicated bank facility and the holders of the term notes were granted security over Pengrowth's assets, a 2.0 percentage point increase in interest rates on remaining outstanding term notes (which increases to 3.0 percentage points on January 1, 2020), as well as a one-time 0.5 percentage point amendment fee payable on all outstanding term notes maturing after 2018. In addition, the aggregate credit limit under the credit facility has been reduced to Cdn $400 million and will be reduced to Cdn $330 million following the completion of the previously announced disposition of the Company's remaining Swan Hills assets. Currently, approximately $175 million is drawn on the facility.

Derek Evans, President and CEO of Pengrowth commented "We have been committed to reducing our debt and strengthening our financial position in order to build a stronger foundation for growing the Company going forward. The agreements with our lenders and noteholders mark a key milestone in our plan and provide us with additional financial runway. We remain focused on restructuring and strengthening the Company's financial position, including finding new sources of capital to replace our existing term notes with less covenant restrictive debt. With success, this financial plan is expected to allow us to execute on our development strategy, including the development of our Lindbergh Phase Two, which remains on hold awaiting stronger commodity prices. While we are happy to see the recent strengthening in crude oil prices, a decision to proceed with Phase Two is dependent on a higher long-term crude oil price environment for diluted bitumen sales. Once complete, Lindbergh is expected to ultimately deliver long-term growth in production and cash flow."

Table 1: Schedule of remaining term notes outstanding Currency Amount

(millions) New Coupon

Rate (%) Maturity

Date USD $30.3 5.49 October 18, 2019 British Pound £13.0 5.45 October 18, 2019 USD $100.9 7.98 May 11, 2020 USD $91.5 6.07 October 18, 2022 Canadian $21.9 6.74 October 18, 2022 USD $170.3 6.17 October 18, 2024 Canadian $ Equivalent1 $534.5

1. Based on Canadian/USD exchange rate of 0.80 and Canadian/Pound exchange rate of 0.61

Table 2: Total debt continuity Sept 30, 2017 Oct 12, 2017 Series Currency Amount Outstanding

(millions) Amount Paid/Drawn

(millions) Amount Outstanding

(millions) 2018 Canadian $15.0 ($15.0 ) $0 USD $265.0 ($265.0 ) $0 2019 USD $35.0 ($4.7 ) $30.3 British Pound £15.0 (£2.0 ) £13.0 2020 USD $115.5 ($14.6 ) $100.9 2022 USD $105.0 ($13.5 ) $91.5 Canadian $25.0 ($3.1 ) $21.9 2024 USD $195.0 ($24.7 ) $170.3 Bank Facility Canadian $0 $175.0 $175.0 Canadian $ Equivalent1 $959.1 $709.6

1. Based on Canadian/USD exchange rate of 0.80 and Canadian/Pound exchange rate of 0.61

Table 3: Schedule of trailing 12 month Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Interest Expense covenant ratios Pre Swan

Hills Closing Post Swan

Hills Closing Q3 2017 4.00 to 1.00 4.00 to 1.00 Q4 2017 1.21 to 1.00 0.77 to 1.00 Q1 2018 1.00 to 1.00 0.75 to 1.00 Q2 2018 0.87 to 1.00 0.68 to 1.00 Q3 2018 1.12 to 1.00 1.03 to 1.00 Q4 2018 1.08 to 1.00 1.01 to 1.00 Q1 2019 1.17 to 1.00 1.13 to 1.00 Q2 2019 1.21 to 1.00 1.19 to 1.00 Q3 2019 1.23 to 1.00 1.23 to 1.00 Q4 2019 and thereafter 4.00 to 1.00 4.00 to 1.00

The full details of the amending agreements, including terms will be filed in the coming days and made available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Advisors

BMO Capital Markets Inc. acted as financial advisors to Pengrowth.

About Pengrowth:

Pengrowth Energy Corporation is a Canadian intermediate energy company focused on the sustainable development and production of oil and natural gas in Western Canada from its Lindbergh thermal oil property and its Groundbirch Montney gas property. The Company is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and has been operating in the Western basin for over 28 years. The Company's shares trade on both the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGF" and on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PGH".

PENGROWTH ENERGY CORPORATION

Derek Evans, President and Chief Executive Officer

