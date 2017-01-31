Penn Foster College and Aspen University Partner to Offer Advanced Education Pathways for College Students

Colleges sign articulation agreement to allow Penn Foster College students an additional avenue to transfer credits for advanced degrees

SCOTTSDALE, AZ--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Penn Foster College, a provider of online affordable degree programs and individual courses in high-growth fields, today announced an articulation agreement with Aspen University. The agreement has been set in place to facilitate the transfer of credits to benefit Penn Foster students who have completed an Associate degree at Penn Foster College and wish to pursue a Bachelor's degree at Aspen University.

Aspen University is an online school that offers Certificates, Associate, Bachelor's, Master's, and Doctoral degrees across several fields in Professional Studies, Nursing, Education, Management, and Information Technology. Aspen is nationally accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission.

"We're very pleased to be aligned with Penn Foster College to offer their students an affordable on-ramp to continue their postsecondary studies," said Michael Mathews, Chairman & CEO at Aspen University. "Both Penn Foster and Aspen's missions are aligned in that we're here to offer students an alternative and affordable option to gain relevant skills for the workplace today, in a learning environment that works for them."

Penn Foster College Bachelor degree students will now be able to take up to three Master's level courses through Aspen University while they are attending Penn Foster. The Agreement applies to Penn Foster College students who are currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Science degree program in Business Management or Criminal Justice. These courses will transfer to Penn Foster and apply to the B.S. degree. Upon graduation from Penn Foster College, these same courses will be applied toward the requirements for a Master's Degree in their field at Aspen.

"We saw this as an opportunity to make it easier for our college graduates to find options to continue their education for advanced degrees" said Dara Warn, Chief Outcomes Officer, Penn Foster. "Heading into 2017, Penn Foster is very focused on building partnerships with schools and organizations like Aspen that offer solutions to serve the 21st century learner. Together, we're able to support learners' pathways to success by offering tailor-made options like this educational partnership, so that students are able to see the kinds of opportunities that are available to them, and can seamlessly transfer over and achieve the degree they sought out to achieve."

Regardless of the number of credits accepted, at least 25 percent of the credits required for the degree must be completed at Aspen. Penn Foster students are required to submit an official transcript from Penn Foster in order to complete the transfer of applicable credits. Interested students may speak to an Aspen University Enrollment Advisor to learn about how the credits they earned at Penn Foster can be accepted at Aspen University.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. ( OTCQB : ASPU), is a nationally accredited online post-secondary education company (Aspen University). Aspen University's mission is to offer any motivated college-worthy student the opportunity to receive a high quality, responsibly priced distance-learning education for the purpose of achieving sustainable economic and social benefits for themselves and their families. Aspen is dedicated to providing the highest quality education experiences taught by top-tier faculty - 57% of our faculty hold doctoral degrees. To learn more about Aspen, visit www.aspen.edu.

About Penn Foster

Students, employers and partner organizations rely on Penn Foster to build the skills and knowledge to power the 21st century workforce. For over 125 years, Penn Foster has been dedicated to helping people lead more meaningful and productive lives and to improving social outcomes through education. Penn Foster provides career pathways for opportunity youth and adult learners through diverse and affordable online diploma, certificate and degree programs, offered via its high school, career school and college. With more than 44,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster's online and blended learning programs are delivered in a self-paced, competency-based model wrapped by comprehensive academic, professional and personal support and coaching. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu/.