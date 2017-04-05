Penn Foster and JEVS to Co-present Case Study on Innovative Local Partnership at Salvation Army National Social Services Conference in Philadelphia

"The Choice is Yours" Offers First-Time Offenders Opportunity to Trade Incarceration for Education

PHILADELPHIA, PA--(Marketwired - April 05, 2017) - Penn Foster, a leading skills solutions organization focused on providing competencies, career pathways and employment matching for today's evolving workforce, announced its participation in the Salvation Army National Social Services conference, to be held April 4-7 in Philadelphia. Penn Foster will co-present a case study on its partnership with JEVS Human Services, a Philadelphia employability-focused nonprofit, which administers The Choice is Yours (TCY), an innovative program that offers first-time, nonviolent felony drug offenders an opportunity to earn a high school diploma via Penn Foster in lieu of serving a prison sentence.

The annual Salvation Army National Social Services conference brings together more than 450 participants to network, and work together to learn, share information and vision, and to challenge and encourage one another to make a positive impact in the world, as expressed in the 2017 conference theme, "Connecting to Mission - Equipping to Serve."

The Penn Foster-JEVS session will take place on Wednesday, April 5, from 11:00am-12:30pm, co-presented by Kevin Bauman, Managing Director of Strategic Partnerships & Alliances for Penn Foster Education Group and Nigel Bowe, Program Director, JEVS Human Services. This case study presentation will share best practices from a very successful partnership between the TCY program, Penn Foster Education Group, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Philadelphia Municipal Court and the Defender Association of Philadelphia.

JEVS has overseen TCY for several years, but in 2015 partnered with Penn Foster to integrate its High School Diploma program to even better prepare clients for the real world. In September 2016, the two organizations celebrated its first group of Penn Foster High School graduates, recognizing the against-the-odds achievements of five felony drug offenders who enrolled in and completed the program. At one time, all five graduates were facing one-to-two-year prison sentences. Instead, they took the opportunity offered by TCY to pursue a program of education, workforce training, community service and other support in order to put themselves on a more positive, productive path for the future. Upon completing the program, participants have all charges dropped and if they do not incur other offenses, they are eligible to have their records expunged.

"Penn Foster is gratified and excited to have such a strong presence at this conference that's happening at a critical time for youth and other individuals at the crossroads of education and employment," said Bauman. "I'm extremely proud of the very fruitful partnership Penn Foster formed with JEVS to offer The Choice is Yours participants the opportunity to earn their high school diploma and develop the skills needed to be successful in today's workforce."

Added Bowe, "We are looking forward to sharing the details of how this cross-organizational partnership came together, and how we created this program to provide individuals who want to get their lives back on track an opportunity to do so."

