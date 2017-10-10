Penn Foster Offers New Personal Caregiver Skills Certificate Program

New Program Offers Training to Help Individuals Care for Loved Ones

SCRANTON, PA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2017) - Penn Foster Career School, a leading skills training provider, today launched its Personal Caregiver Skills Certificate Program. The program is designed to provide the foundational skills needed by unpaid caregivers who care for others in an at-home setting.

The five-module curriculum covers a range of relevant topics, including therapeutic communications skills and strategies; medical terminology; law and ethics in allied health; maintaining a safe and healthy environment; and caring for those with special needs. The program is offered through Penn Foster's online learning platform, PFx, where interactive, mobile-friendly courses, progress-tracking and goal setting tools, and personal coaches help students complete the program while managing their busy lives.

The demand put on unpaid, at-home personal caregivers is great, and growing, particularly in the face of skyrocketing healthcare costs. According to the National Alliance for Caregiving, 43.5 million caregivers have provided unpaid care to an adult or child in the last 12 months, and of that number, 34.2 million have provided care to an adult 50+. Typically these individuals need assistance with the entire range of daily activities of living, including dressing, bathing, cooking, shopping, bill-paying and taking medication. The cumulative financial impact of these unpaid caregivers is $470 billion annually.

"Personal caregiving is an issue that touches most everyone, whether they are caring for a parent, a child, or a friend-and it requires more than just common sense," said Dara Warn, Chief Outcomes Officer, Penn Foster. "We're proud to meet the needs of this growing segment of the population with a convenient and practical way to gain this important set of knowledge and skills."

About Penn Foster

Students, employers and partner organizations rely on Penn Foster to build the skills and knowledge to power the 21st century workforce. For over 125 years, Penn Foster has been dedicated to helping people lead more meaningful and productive lives and to improving social outcomes through education. Penn Foster provides career pathways for opportunity youth and adult learners through diverse and affordable online diploma, certificate and degree programs, offered via its high school, career school and college. With more than 44,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster's online and blended learning programs are delivered in a self-paced, competency-based model wrapped by comprehensive academic, professional and personal support and coaching. For more information, visit https://www.pennfoster.edu/.