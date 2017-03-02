Penn Foster Partners with Parchment to Offer New Optimized Transcript Process for Students

Penn Foster Leads Session at Largest eTranscript and Credential-Focused Conference: Parchment Connect National

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Penn Foster, a leading skills solutions organization focused on providing competencies, career pathways and employment matching for today's evolving workforce, has announced its success through its partnership with Parchment to offer students a new optimized transcript process. These new customizations entirely automate the process of sending transcripts to make it easy, fast, and secure for students. Since 2013, Penn Foster has worked with Parchment to implement the automation across their programs and schools, and has seen tremendous results since.

Penn Foster entered into an agreement with Partment to utilize their SEND product in 2013, which allows students to order transcripts from a link off of the Penn Foster Student Portal via the Parchment site. Since then, order growth has seen an over 200% increase.

"Adopting Parchment across the spectrum of our institution made it easier for students to obtain transcripts, has allowed for faster processing times, reduces risk, and automates the entire process for a seamless experience," said Jennifer Thomas, Senior Manager, Contact Center Operations at Penn Foster. "Using this service allows us to send targeted communications to students at certain completion points within their program, directing them to the self-service feature which reduces interactions with staff. We're very excited to present at Parchment Connect National alongside our account executive from Parchment, Joseph Cornelius. We believe the Parchment network of members will find our story to be very helpful and engaging."

Penn Foster is presenting at Parchment's annual user's conference Parchment Connect National in Washington, D.C. Members from Penn Foster's Student Support and Lifecycle Marketing team along with account executive Joseph Cornelius will be presenting "Innovation, Automation and Growth: Embedding Parchment into the Entire Student Journey" during the Breakout Educational Sessions portion of the conference. Parchment Connect National is the largest eTranscript and credential-focused conference bringing together professionals representing schools from across the nation. The two-day conference features peer-led sessions and expert keynotes to discuss experiential and competency transcripts to automation, and new practices for improving Parchment ROI.

"By automating the entire transcript process, Penn Foster is now able to offer a seamless user experience for learners," said Cornelius. "This year, we will be working to embed Parchment Receive into Penn Foster's admissions process to make it easier for students to submit their transcripts for review. The Penn Foster account has set the standard for other schools to learn from and model after, as the numbers truly speak for themselves. It's been a pleasure working with Penn Foster and we are excited to see continued growth and momentum of this feature throughout the year."

