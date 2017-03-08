Penn Foster Revises Its Pharm Tech Program to Further Align with Pharmacy Tech Certification Exam

Penn Foster, a PTCB Advocate Educator, Further Strengthens Alignment of Pharmacy Technician Career Diploma Curriculum with PTCE Exam

SCRANTON, PA--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - Penn Foster Career School, a leading skills training provider focused on improving employability for workers across a range of in-demand fields, today announced the launch of its revised Pharmacy Technician Career Diploma program. The curriculum changes reflect a stronger alignment of content across all domains of the Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam (PTCE), including course restructuring to improve student outcomes.

As a Pharmacy Technician Certification Board (PTCB) Advocate Educator, Penn Foster is among the educational institutions that choose to work with PTCB to prepare pharmacy technician students to participate in the PTCB Certification Program. Penn Foster's Pharmacy Technician Advisory Council, comprised of six industry experts representing employers such as Walgreens, CVS Health, and Walmart Stores, Inc., collaborated on the Pharmacy Technician program revision to ensure content relevance with PTCB standards.

"We wanted to take this popular program and strengthen it even further, to ensure our graduates feel prepared and confident when they sit for the PTCE," said Dara Warn, Chief Outcomes Officer, Penn Foster. "Not only have we restructured the curriculum to better align with the exam, we're now offering the program to students through our innovative mobile learning platform, PFx. Students will now have a greater variety of studying formats, will be able to access more engaging and relevant content on the go, and test their knowledge to prepare for the exam. And of course, students will still gain invaluable first-hand experience with the externship requirement of the program, through our partnerships with CVS/pharmacy and Walgreens."

In order to increase the academic rigor and relevance of the Pharmacy Technician curriculum, students will complete a PTCE review course as the last module of the program. At the end of that course, students will be presented with a sample certification exam, based on questions taken from the exam review textbook.

To round out the newly revised offerings, the program will now be offered through Penn Foster's recently launched PFx student experience platform. Additional benefits from the revised program include five new industry standard textbooks; software to provide students with simulation labs for entering/processing data, prescriptions and billing along with creating reports and printing labels; a PTCB Practice Exam Voucher; and PTCE sponsorship. Students will also have the option to study using eBooks or printed textbooks.

Penn Foster's Pharmacy Technician Diploma Program helps students prepare to sit for two professional certification exams: The PTCB's Pharmacy Technician Certification Exam (PTCE) and The National Healthcareer Association's (NHA) ExCPT Pharmacy Technician certification exam. Penn Foster provides practice test vouchers and exam sponsorship to graduates for the PTCE.

About Penn Foster

Students, employers and partner organizations rely on Penn Foster to build the skills and knowledge to power the 21st century workforce. For over 125 years, Penn Foster has been dedicated to helping people lead more meaningful and productive lives and to improving social outcomes through education. Penn Foster provides career pathways for opportunity youth and adult learners through diverse and affordable online diploma, certificate and degree programs, offered via its high school, career school and college. With more than 44,000 graduates each year, Penn Foster's online and blended learning programs are delivered in a self-paced, competency-based model wrapped by comprehensive academic, professional and personal support and coaching. For more information, visit http://partners.pennfoster.edu/.