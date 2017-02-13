PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Feb 13, 2017) - PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the "Company") ( NASDAQ : PFLT) announced that it plans to make a public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock. The Company also expects to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock. The offering price of the shares, subject to the approval of the Company's Board of Directors, will be determined by market conditions at the time of pricing in consultation with the underwriters of the offering. The Company's investment adviser has agreed to pay a portion of the underwriting discounts and commission in connection with this offering. The offering of the shares will be made under the Company's shelf registration statement, which was filed with, and has been declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds to reduce outstanding debt obligations, to invest in new or existing portfolio companies, to capitalize a subsidiary or for other general corporate or strategic purposes.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman, Sachs & Co., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey are acting as joint bookrunning underwriters.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of the Company before investing. The preliminary prospectus supplement dated February 13, 2017 and the accompanying prospectus dated January 19, 2017, which have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, contain this and other information about the Company and should be read carefully before investing.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the shares referred to in this press release in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

The offering may be made only by means of a prospectus and a related prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained from the joint bookrunners at the following addresses: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; Goldman, Sachs & Co., 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019; RBC Capital Markets, LLC, 200 Vesey Street, New York, NY 10281; and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., 3333 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30326.

ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans. From time to time, the Company may also invest in mezzanine debt and equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

