Pennine announces C$3.0 million non-brokered financing to advance Albanian energy project

Pennine Petroleum Corporation (TSX VENTURE:PNN) ("Pennine" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the Corporation will be undertaking a non-brokered financing of up to 50,000,000 units for proceeds of C$3,000,000 (the "Offering").

This non-brokered financing will help Pennine move its exploration and production activities forward in Albania's Velca Block, following the finalization on Feb. 14, 2017 of a Production Sharing Agreement with Albpetrol, the national oil company of Albania.

Each unit is offered at C$0.06, and shall consist of one common share ("common share"), and one common share purchase warrant ("warrant") with an exercise price of C$0.10 for a period of one year from closing.

Attributes of the Offering shall be:

The minimum offering shall be one Unit and the maximum offering shall be 50,000,000 Units;

Proceeds from this financing will be used to define drill targets for the Velca Block as to an estimated $2,000,000, and to develop domestic operations and general purpose activities as to an estimated $1,000,000;

The record date for those investors who qualify and hold shares in the Corporation to participate in the Offering is 03 April, 2017;

As part of this non-brokered financing, warrants are subject to an acceleration clause. This clause states that if, four months and one day after the warrants are issued, the closing price of the common shares of the Corporation, on the principal market on which such shares trade, is equal to, or exceeds, C$0.20 for 20 consecutive trading days (with the 20th such trading date hereafter referred to as the "Eligible Acceleration Date"), the warrant expiry date shall accelerate to a date 20 calendar days after issuance of a press release by the Corporation announcing the reduced warrant term-provided, no more than five business days following the Eligible Acceleration Date, that a the press release is issued and notices are sent to all warrant holders;

Subscriptions will be accepted by the Company on a "first-come-first-served" basis. Therefore, if the Private Placement is over-subscribed it is possible that a shareholder's subscription may not be accepted by the Company;

There is no material fact or material change related to the Corporation which has not been generally disclosed.

"We are extremely excited to continue to advance activities on the Velca Block in Albania, as well as our domestic activities. Ultimately, these activities will play a major role in expanding our production footprint on two continents," says Pennine Chief Executive Officer N. Desmond Smith.

This financing is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange approval. Common shares and warrants are subject to a four-month hold period.

Additional details related to Pennine's projects in Albania and Canada can be viewed on the Corporation's website at: www.penninecorp.com.

About Pennine Petroleum Corporation: Pennine Petroleum Corporation is an emerging oil and gas exploration and development company (www.penninecorp.com) currently active in Albania, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

