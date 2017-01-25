Pennsylvania Purchasing Group launches on BidNet Direct

HARRISBURG, PA--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - Today BidNet launched the Pennsylvania Purchasing Group onto BidNet Direct. This regional bid system is designed for companies looking to do business with public agencies throughout the Keystone state. Registered vendors search and receive targeted bid opportunities published by state departments, counties, cities, schools districts and other government agencies in Pennsylvania.

All can see open and closed bid opportunities at www.BidNetDirect.com/pennsylvania, however one must be a registered vendor to view details. Vendors can register on the system directly online. By registering with the Statewide option, vendors receive access to all open and closed bids throughout Pennsylvania. Vendors can contact Vendor Support at 800-835-4603 option 2, Monday-Friday from 8:00am to 8:00pm ET with any questions.

The Pennsylvania Purchasing Group is one of fourteen regional purchasing groups on the BidNet Direct bid system, allowing registered vendors to access public bids from public agencies across the country on one central platform. An advanced search is available to registered vendors in addition to the automatic notification of solicitations specific to their industry. Vendors can register at www.BidNetDirect.com/pennsylvania.

Local government buyers interested using the Pennsylvania Purchasing Group to advertise their solicitations and expand vendor outreach are encouraged to schedule a demo at www.BidNetDirect.com/buyer-demo or contact Buyer Support team at 800-835-4603 option 3.

About BidNet's E-Sourcing Solution

BidNet's e-Sourcing solution, SourceSuite, provides local government agencies with a full sourcing solution including vendor management, bid distribution, bid evaluation, contract management and vendor performance management. With years of input from procurement professionals, BidNet has designed 17 regional purchasing groups to address the specific bid and vendor management needs of public purchasing. To learn more about the benefits to local government agencies, please visit www.BidNetDirect.com/buyers. Full feature and sourcing module information is available at www.SourceSuite.com.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/24/11G128259/Images/pennsylvania_purchasing_group-f402c67b2641bff3a79063486a75f156.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/24/11G128259/Images/BidNet_Direct_Logo-80c060999968a0f5917badeff5c70bcd.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/1/24/11G128259/Images/SourceSuite_E-Procurement_Solution_-_Logo-430200786686.jpg