Pentax Announces KP DSLR with Exchangeable Grip and Weather-Resistant Design; More Info at B&H Photo Video

Photography News: Pentax has introduced its newest compact APS-C DSLR, with an interchangeable grip, in-body Shake Reduction II, and sensitivity to ISO 819200

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 25, 2017) - B&H is pleased to share Pentax's announcement of the KP DSLR -- a compact, APS-C-format camera featuring a 24.3MP CMOS sensor and PRIME IV image processor. The sensor's design omits an optical low-pass filter for improved sharpness and resolution, and its 5-axis Shake Reduction II (SRII) mechanism also helps to minimize the appearance of camera shake by 5 stops. Additionally, this sensor-shift system is used for an AA Filter Simulation function to mimic the effects of an optical low-pass filter when required, and is also used for Pixel Shift Resolution to gain increased color information and clarity while shooting. Besides benefitting image quality, the PRIME IV processor helps to realize impressive sensitivity to ISO 819200 for low-light shooting, as well as Full HD 1080p/30 video recording, 4K interval movie, and continuous shooting rates up to 7 fps.

Pentax KP DSLR Camera

Black: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1313217-REG/pentax_16018_kp_dslr_camera_body.html

Silver: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1313245-REG/pentax_16038_kp_dslr_camera_body.html

24.3MP APS-C AA-Filterless CMOS Sensor

PRIME IV Engine with Accelerator Unit

Smart Function Exchangeable Grip

Full HD 1080p30 Video; 4K Interval Movie

SAFOX 11 27-Point AF Sensor

ISO 819200; 7 fps Continuous Shooting

5-Axis In-Body Shake Reduction II

3.0" 921k-Dot Tilting LCD Monitor

Pixel Shift Resolution; Built-In Wi-Fi

Weather-Sealed Magnesium Alloy Body

Balancing the sensor's and processor's capabilities is one of Pentax's main calling cards of camera design: robust, tough physical construction that is fully dustproof, weather-resistant, and cold-resistant to temperatures as low as 14°. Beyond the camera's durability is one of its most distinguishing features -- an exchangeable, removable right-hand grip that can be swapped for one of three sizes to best suit various hand sizes. Available in Small, Medium, and Large, these grips are easily attached to the body via a single captive hex screw, and all three sizes will be included with the KP upon launch. Among other physical attributes Pentax is known for, the KP does feature a large 0.95x-magnification pentaprism optical viewfinder, in addition to a 3.0" 920k-dot tilting LCD monitor, and built-in Wi-Fi is available for wireless image transfer, and remote control via a smartphone or tablet.

Introduced alongside the Pentax KP DSLR is a host of matched accessories, including the D-BG7 Battery Grip, to provide extended shooting times and a more comfortable grip; an K-AC167U AC Adapter Kit to power the camera from an AC source for long-term continuous shooting; the CS-310 Cable Switch to remotely trigger the camera's shutter; and a pair of fitted, protective cases: the O-CC90 Camera Case and the O-CC16 Camera Case.

Pentax AF360FGZ II Flash

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1313282-REG/pentax_30438_rim_af360fgz_ii_flash.html

All Weather Construction

Compatible with Pentax P-TTL

Guide Number: 118' at ISO 100 and 85mm

Zoom Range: 24-85mm (20mm with Panel)

Tilts from -10 to 90°

Rotates 135° Left & 180° Right

Wireless Master/Slave TTL Functionality

LED Light with 5 Output Settings

Multi Flash Mode & Contrast Control Sync

Slow, High-Speed, 1st & 2nd Curtain Sync

