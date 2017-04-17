People Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2017

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - People Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PEO) today announced financial results for the quarter-ended February 28, 2017.

"Our financial results for the second quarter of 2017 are reflective of the continued successful execution of our growth plan, which includes contributions from organic initiatives as well as from acquisitions and other partnership-based transactions. These results include the effect of the expansion of our third party administration capabilities over the past two years, which is an important contributor to our strong financial performance," said Laurie Goldberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The recently announced acquisition of Sirius Benefits Inc. is an important acquisition as it further expands on our third party administration capabilities and establishes us as a significant player in the small group market. The acquisition of Sirius Benefits Inc. and our strong quarterly results is evidence that the focus on executing our strategic priorities is providing for favourable results."

Highlights of Financial Results for the quarter-ended February 28, 2017

Financial Results from Operations

People Corporation's financial results for the quarter-ended February 28, 2017 fully reflect the effect of last year's acquisition of BPA Financial Group Ltd. ("BPA"), organic growth initiatives and operational discipline. The effect of the acquisition of Sirius Benefits Inc. ("Sirius") is not reflected in the results as the transaction closed subsequent to the end of the period. For the three month period, revenues increased 39.6% as compared to the same period in fiscal 2016 to $25.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA increased 43.8% to $5.2 million.

(In 000's, except percent amounts) 3 months ended

Feb 28, 2017 3 months ended

Feb 29, 2016 6 months ended

Feb 28, 2017 6 months ended

Feb 29, 2016 Revenue $25,602.5 $ 18,336.6 $48,947.2 $34,651.5 Adjusted EBITDA before REI $6,508.2 $4,648.3 $11,244.1 $8,766.0 Adjusted EBITDA $5,225.2 $3,633.2 $8,960.6 $6,837.6 Net Income (loss) $1,638.8 $19.8 $1,363.2 ($129.3 )

For the three months ended February 28, 2017, of the $7.3 million increase in revenue, acquired growth (from the acquisition of BPA) accounted for $5.5 million (30.1%) of the increase and organic growth accounted for $1.8 million (9.5%) of the increase. Organic growth is primarily from the addition of new clients from the Company's existing and expanded benefits consulting team and natural inflationary factors.

For the six months ended February 28, 2017, the Company experienced revenue growth of $14.3 million (41.3%) due primarily to revenues from the BPA acquisition and organic growth. The Company recognized acquired growth of $11.1 million (32.1%) and organic growth of $3.2 million (9.2%).

Adjusted EBITDA before REI is net income before finance expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, acquisition, integration and reorganization costs, and share-based compensation expense before considering the retained economic interest ("REI") attributable to vendors and/or principals of acquired companies. For the three months ended February 28, 2017, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA before REI of $6.5 million, representing an increase of $1.9 million (40.0%), as compared to the same period in fiscal 2016. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA before REI is directly attributable to increased run rates from the 2016 acquisition of BPA and organic revenue growth offset by increases in compensation tied to higher revenue and expanded leadership to accommodate integration and future growth.

For the six months ended February 28, 2017, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA before REI of $11.2 million, representing an increase of $2.5 million (28.3%), as compared to the same period in fiscal 2016. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to factors similar to those affecting the three month period.

Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of fiscal 2017 was $5.2 million, representing an increase of $1.6 million (43.8%), as compared to the same period in fiscal 2016. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is due to the factors affecting Adjusted EBITDA before REI, net of retained economic interest attributable to vendors and/or principals of acquired companies.

For the six months ended February 28, 2017, the Company reported Adjusted EBITDA of $9.0 million representing an increase of $2.1 million (31.0%), as compared to the same period in fiscal 2016. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA is due to the factors affecting Adjusted EBITDA before REI, net of retained economic interest attributable to vendors and/or principals of acquired companies.

For the three months ended February 28, 2017, the Company reported an increase in net income of $1.6 million resulting primarily from acquired and organic revenue growth, a decrease in finance expenses related to the revaluation of Coughlin's REI liability, offset by an increase in acquisition related amortization of intangible assets; and income tax expense.

For the six months ended February 28, 2017, the Company reported an increase in net income of $1.5 million, primarily due to factors similar to those affecting the three month period.

Acquisition of Sirius

Effective on April 12, 2017, the Company purchased 100% of the shares of Sirius, for a purchase price of $15.0 million, subject to post-closing adjustments. Sirius, founded in 1996 and based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, is a leading third party administrator in the small group segment of the Canadian group benefits market, and administers the employee benefit programs of several thousand small and medium sized companies located across Canada. Sirius has relationships with over 250 third party brokers, through which its products and services are distributed.

The purchase price is comprised of a payment of $13.5 million at closing and the $1.5 million in deferred payments to be made on the first and second anniversaries of the closing. The closing purchase price was funded by a draw of $13.5 million on the Company's existing senior credit facility (see Summary Financial Position section following). The additional payments are expected to be paid from available cash resources on the anniversaries.

Summary Financial Position

The Company continues to be well-positioned to execute on its growth strategy, with a strong financial position and ready access to financial capital. In addition, the financial position of the Company will accommodate the ongoing operational investments required to ensure the Company is delivering upon its value proposition to its clients, and achieving operational excellence and enhanced profitability.

The Company had cash balances of $10.4 million as at February 28, 2017. In addition to its cash resources, the Company maintains a credit facility agreement with its senior lender that totals $61.2 million of credit capacity. The credit facility consists of a $5.0 million revolving facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility"), a $22.2 million term loan (the "Term Loan"), and a $34.0 million revolving acquisition facility (the "Acquisition Revolver"). The credit facility agreement provide for an option (the "Accordion Feature"), subject to the satisfaction of certain terms and conditions, to increase the Acquisition Revolver by an additional $15.0 million of capacity, which would result in the size of the Acquisition Revolver being increased to $49.0 million, and overall credit capacity being increased to $76.2 million. After giving effect to the acquisition of Sirius, as at April 12, 2017, the Company has $20.5 million drawn against the Term Loan and $13.5 million drawn against the Acquisition Revolver. The company has $25.5 million of unused credit capacity before considering the Accordion Feature.

In addition to the credit facility with its senior lender, as of February 28, 2017, the Company had $1.3 million owing to vendors from previous acquisitions, of which $0.5 million is due in the next twelve months.

About People Corporation

People Corporation is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. The Company's industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing an innovative suite of services to the specific needs of its clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting People Corporation's expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line. Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

