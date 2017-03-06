People Corporation Announces Organizational Addition

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - March 6, 2017) - People Corporation (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PEO) announced today that Paul Asmundson has recently been appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Development Officer of the Company. Given the Company's positive progress in the execution of its growth strategy over the past number of years, and its targets for continued growth through acquisition, the Company determined that the creation of this new senior executive role was important to broaden its corporate development capabilities. In this role, Paul will lead the Corporate Development function, overseeing all initiatives and activities aimed at origination and execution of mergers, acquisitions and investments aligned with the Company's strategic plan.

Paul has nearly 20 years of investment banking and corporate development experience, and brings extensive expertise on a broad range of strategic and financial transactions. Most recently, Paul was a Senior Managing Director in Deloitte LLP's Corporate Finance business based in Winnipeg, where he focused on origination and execution of merger and acquisition, financing and Board advisory mandates. In addition, he spent over 14 years in Toronto in the Canadian investment banking sector in progressively senior roles, providing advice to his clients on a range of strategic transactions and financing activities. Paul also has extensive familiarity with the Company and knowledge of its sector, having previously been at People Corporation as Vice President, Corporate Development between 2012 and 2015, and was an integral part of the team that established some of the early successes in the Company's acquisition-based growth strategy.

"I am very pleased to welcome Paul back to People Corporation to assume this newly created role," said Laurie Goldberg, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "People Corporation is now at a point where establishing a senior role focused on coordinating efforts related to originating and executing acquisitions and other growth-focused transactions is important for us to continue to build on the momentum we have established over the past few years. The extensive experience and expertise related to mergers and acquisitions, and other corporate development activities, that Paul brings to the Company positions us well to take our acquisition-focused growth strategy to the next level."

