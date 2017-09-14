People Corporation Recognized on the 2017 PROFIT 500

PROFIT and Canadian Business unveils 29th annual list of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA--(Marketwired - Sept. 14, 2017) - People Corporation ("People" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PEO) has once again been recognized as part of the annual PROFIT 500, the definitive ranking of Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies by PROFIT and Canadian Business. Published in the October issue of Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian businesses by their five-year revenue growth.

People Corporation made the 2017 PROFIT 500 list with five-year revenue growth of 229%.

"People Corporation is once again honoured to be on the PROFIT 500 ranking for the fifth consecutive year," commented Executive Chairman and CEO, Mr. Laurie Goldberg. "Our growth reflects our ability to leverage the strength of our partner firms to deliver client-centered solutions to the marketplace. These solutions fuel our continued vision of building the leading independent national provider of group benefits, group retirement and HR consulting services in Canada."

"It is never easy to earn a spot on the PROFIT 500, but this year's applicant pool was the most competitive yet," says Deborah Aarts, PROFIT 500 program manager. "This year's winners demonstrate the resilience, innovation and sheer management smarts it takes to build a thriving business today. Canada-and the world-needs more entrepreneurial success stories like these."

Mr. Goldberg also added, "It is a privilege to be among great leaders in corporate Canada. We would like to thank all of our clients, our partner firms and our employees that have made this remarkable achievement possible."

About People Corporation

People is a national provider of group benefits, group retirement and human resource services. The Company has offices across Canada, each led by a team of experts and backed by the resources of a national company that is traded on the TSX-V. Our industry experts provide uniquely valuable insight while customizing our innovative suite of services to the specific needs of our clients. Whatever your sector, whatever your scale, putting our expertise and proven track record to work will make a difference to your people and your bottom line.

Further information is available at www.peoplecorporation.com.

About the PROFIT 500

For 29 years, the PROFIT 500 has been Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement. Developed by PROFIT and now published in Maclean's magazine and at CanadianBusiness.com, the PROFIT 500 ranks Canadian companies on five-year revenue growth. For more information on the ranking visit PROFIT500.com or CanadianBusiness.com.

About Canadian Business

Founded in 1928, Canadian Business is the longest-serving and most-trusted business publication in the country. It is the country's premier media brand for executives and senior business leaders. It fuels the success of Canada's business elite with a focus on the things that matter most: leadership, innovation, business strategy and management tactics. Learn more at CanadianBusiness.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, such as statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "intends", "likely", or other words of similar effect may indicate a "forward-looking" statement. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's publicly filed documents (available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Those risks and uncertainties include the ability to maintain profitability and manage organic or acquisition growth, reliance on information systems and technology, reputation risk, dependence on key clients, reliance on key professionals and general economic conditions. Many of these risks and uncertainties can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement made by the Company or on its behalf. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.