People of Earth: Prepare for Total Destruction! Massive Monster Mayhem Lands on Family Channel, October 23

New Series Features Real-Life Heroes Battling Monsters From Outerspace

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 11, 2017) - The biggest, baddest and most hilarious monsters are invading Family Channel with the world premiere of Massive Monster Mayhem on Monday, October 23 at 6:30p.m. ET/PT. Real-life kids are pitted against Master Mayhem (the self-proclaimed "Greatest Ruler in the Universe") and his squad of all-star monsters in the most grueling and toughest challenges known to mankind. A laugh-out-loud comedy, combined with sci-fi adventure and a reality game show, the action-packed competition series is like a video game brought to life! The series was co-created by Artur Spigel (Founder of 7ate9 Entertainment) and Michael Chaves. Spigel also serves as executive producer, along with Steven DeNure, Anne Loi, Asaph Fipke, Ken Faier and Josh Scherba of DHX Media.

Planet earth is under attack and it's up to real-life kid heroes, to suit up and fight back! Combining cutting-edge, real-time CGI with pre-visualization technology, Massive Monster Mayhem showcases real-life kids competing in out-of-this-world challenges in hopes of becoming Earth's champion and winning cool prizes. Contestants are eliminated through a series of three rounds, which conclude when the last player standing faces off against one of Master Mayhem's colossal monsters. Every episode also features two hosts who provide hilarious commentary during the competition and non-stop hijinks from Master Mayhem and his monsters. Following the premiere, new episodes of Massive Monster Mayhem air every Monday at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on Family.

For those who miss an episode or want to watch on the go, episodes of Massive Monster Mayhem will be available on The Family Channel App and Family OnDemand beginning Tuesday, October 24. Fans can also head over to Family.ca to find out more about their favourite monsters.

