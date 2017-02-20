People Power Announces a White-Label Home Security Solution with Bot-Enabled Artificial Intelligence and Hacker-Resistant Home Gateway

Built for digital service providers, telecoms and manufacturers, the solution enables rapid deployment of new services while strengthening IoT cybersecurity

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Feb 20, 2017) - Internet of Things (IoT) software company, People Power, today announces People Power Pro Security, a white-label home security solution designed to help digital service providers -- such as utilities, telecoms, cable operators and manufacturers -- bring valuable smart home services to their customers. People Power Pro Security allows them to employ new bot services, designed for faster construction and implementation of smart home intelligence, and the People Power IoT Gateway, which delivers unmatched levels of internet security for IoT deployments. Its new offerings cement People Power's position as one of the first companies in the world to build and deploy bot-enabled smart home IoT systems.

Built for digital service providers, People Power Pro Security is a white-label solution that integrates Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies through the use of bots. Bots are micro-services that constantly listen to and understand real-time data streams from a user's life to learn patterns and produce more intelligent outcomes. The solution includes an array of expandable hardware products and advanced sensors to accelerate time-to-market delivery of consumer IoT programs. Pro Security is easy for consumers to install with iOS or Android-based smartphone apps, and offers optional 24/7 professional monitoring. An industry-first, Pro Security incorporates a collection of bot solutions for today's most intelligent smart home IoT deployments, including:

CP-01 False Alarm Reduction Bot - Implements CP-01 ANSI/SIA standards for false-alarm reduction of professionally monitored security systems

Entry Sensor Intelligence Bot - Adds intelligence to entry sensors to eliminate false alarms, fixing a $100M industry problem

Motion Sensor Intelligence Bot - Learns the characteristics of each individual motion sensor and provides feedback for reliable do-it-yourself installs

Preventative Maintenance Bot - Notifies administrators of hardware problems like battery, signal strength or defective devices to proactively enhance the customer experience

Thinking Out Loud Bot - Communicates why the bot made certain decisions, and delivers weekly health reports on the home

Intelligent Lighting Bot - Learns normal patterns of lighting to make it look like someone is home when they're not

Intermittent Reinforcement Bot - Sends users intermittent compliments from keypads to reinforce habit formation of arming the security system

Leak Sensor Intelligence Bot - Provides professional monitoring of water leaks, without waking users in the middle of the night

Additionally, People Power is providing developer access to the new People Power Bot Lab and Bot Server to explore the creation of new services for smart homes and buildings. Bot Lab is an environment for adding new micro-services to existing devices or data sources. This enables outcomes that appeal to specific customer needs, allowing for valuable and timely service updates that address growing market opportunities. The service is complemented by People Power's IoT Suite's connectivity software, Presto. It provides free hosting to cloud-enable any IoT device from concept through commercial development. This allows businesses and manufacturers to integrate differentiating new features and services into legacy or in-market products. Bot Server lives in a cloud-computing environment to run bots that consumers select to operate 24/7 in the background of their lives.

"Our announcement today identifies the moment when artificial intelligence for IoT systems moves from the theoretical to the everyday practical," said Gene Wang, CEO of People Power. "An industry first, our bots are on the job learning and producing highly-imaginative and valuable IoT outcomes. If a smart home isn't learning constantly with bot-enabled AI, then consider it outdated."

Included in the Pro Security solution is the new People Power IoT Gateway. The gateway incorporates NewSky Security's most advanced hacker-resistant device security technology, and answers the need for a home internet gateway with extraordinary levels of internet security for IoT systems. The technology applies an AI-based solution that actively learns and enforces expected patterns of network traffic, identifying and remedying suspicious and potentially overwhelming network activities and anomalies. The People Power gateway is capable of protecting against the smallest and most lethal IoT security threats, and is today's most secure gateway solution for IoT deployments.

People Power's IoT Gateway is the first commercially available ZigBee 3.0 hyper-compatible gateway for intelligent homes. It provides simplified IoT deployments with a wide array of connected device possibilities. Integrating with Pro Security to drive recurring service revenues, the gateway incorporates multiple home networking technologies, including ZigBee 3.0, BLE 4.1, WLAN 2.4 GHz 802.11 b/g/n, and optional Z-Wave and cellular. Designed to incorporate emerging technologies, the gateway features both local Micro SD storage and USB 2.0 for expansion. The IoT Gateway is currently deployed in select IoT programs and available for white-label deployments under partner brands.

"Smart homes are dumb compared to what they need to be -- conscious homes," said David Moss, President and CTO of People Power. "In the same way mobile app developers create new features for smartphones, now bot developers can create new features, services and experiences for every internet-connected device. Our IoT software suite and People Power IoT Gateway allows developers, manufacturers and digital service providers to deliver valuable new services and experiences for homes and buildings."

People Power recently announced the launch of its IoT Suite, which enables rapid connection, engagement, delivery and management of IoT projects for businesses to deliver connected lifestyle improvements to their customers. The IoT Suite is used today by several of the world's largest digital service providers in Asia, Europe and the U.S.

About People Power

Founded in 2009, People Power Company is an award-winning software company with unique expertise and success in creating mobile and cloud technology. The People Power IoT Suite enables rapid IoT device and program connection, engagement, delivery and management for digital service providers, telecoms and manufacturers. Bringing Artificial Intelligence to IoT for recurring revenues in security, energy and care services, its ready-made cloud and mobile software stacks connect consumers to valued lifestyle experiences. Services from concept through commercial release enabled by People Power are available as white-label solutions for customers around the world. For more information, visit www.peoplepowerco.com.