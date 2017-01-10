People Power Selected to Join China Mobile's Digital Home Cooperation Alliance to Strategically Advance Smart Home Efforts

Alliance enhances market solutions with new technologies that enable smart home offerings through unified protocols and improved, intelligent services

PALO ALTO, CA--(Marketwired - Jan 10, 2017) - People Power, a services enablement company providing mobile apps, cloud and mobile solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announces it has been selected to join the China Mobile Digital Home Cooperation Alliance. As an alliance partner along with Jingdong, Huawei, Changhong, Qualcomm and TCL among others, People Power joins to help China Mobile strengthen IoT integration and solutions across the digital home industry.

China Mobile, the world's largest telco by subscribers -- nearing 850M, selected People Power to join the alliance to enhance its broadband market offering by leveraging partner technologies to unify protocols, improve services and achieve a secure and intelligent smart home ecosystem. The announcement of the alliance was made at China Mobile's Worldwide Partner Conference in Guangzhou where People Power CEO, Gene Wang, presented a speech entitled, "A winning business model for the Internet of Things." At the event, Wang also confirmed interoperability support for new protocols including China Mobile's And-Link to address application areas like family safety, energy and senior care.

"We're constantly striving to move the IoT industry forward and believe one of the core issues holding it back is interoperability, so we are perfectly aligned with China Mobile's vision to unify IoT protocols and provide intelligent services that people love," said Gene Wang, CEO and co-founder of People Power. "As a partner of China Mobile's Digital Home Alliance, there is an opportunity for us unlock IoT's true potential. Our services offer interoperability among a wide variety of smart devices that can be used for home automation and security, energy management and health care."

People Power recently announced the launch of its IoT Suite, which enables rapid connection, engagement, delivery and management of IoT projects for businesses to deliver connected lifestyle improvements to their customers. The People Power IoT Suite is used today by several of the world's largest service providers in Asia, Europe and the U.S. Additionally, People Power recently announced a joint venture partnership with the U.S. Commerce Department's National Technical Information Service, which is also working to improve interoperability.

About People Power

Founded in 2009, People Power Company is an award-winning software company with a successful legacy in mobile and cloud technology. The People Power IoT Suite enables rapid consumer IoT device and program connection, engagement, delivery and management for services providers, telcos and manufacturers. Bringing Artificial Intelligence to IoT for recurring revenues in security, energy and care services, its ready-made cloud and mobile software stacks connect consumers to valued lifestyle experiences. Services from concept through commercial release enabled by People Power are available as white-labeled solutions for customers around the world. For more information, visit www.peoplepowerco.com.