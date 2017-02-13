PeopleFluent Achieves Record-Setting Q4 2016 Win Results, Adds Two-Year High Net New Logos to Growing Customer Base

Company Sees 47% Growth in North America Talent Acquisition / Talent Management Annual Recurring Revenue Bookings from Q4 2015 to Q4 2016

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2017) - PeopleFluent®, a leading cloud provider of social human capital management software, today announced the company just concluded a record-breaking fourth quarter. PeopleFluent added a two-year high of net new logos to its growing customer base for its North America Talent Acquisition and Talent Management, the company's largest business segment, and concluded the year with a fourth quarter contributing 47 percent year-over-year growth.

Building on this momentum, today the company announces the arrival of Marc Moschetto as CMO and Vice President. Marc brings over 20 years of marketing expertise, as well as a genuine passion for Cloud-based HR technology. He has held senior marketing positions for workforce management providers Workbrain/Infor and SmartTime, compensation and benefits administration provider Workscape, and served as VP Global Marketing for WorkForce Software. Most recently, Marc served as the Chief Marketing Officer for Cary, NC-based operations and facility management provider, Dude Solutions.

"While all of our business segments -- EMEA, VMS, WCAD and WPA -- contributed to this organizational momentum in Q4, I am particularly pleased with the record-setting annual recurring revenue bookings growth in the North American Talent Acquisition / Talent Management business and see palpable signs of continued progress as we head into 2017," said Charles S. Jones, Chairman and CEO of PeopleFluent. "The strategic investment and decisions we made in 2016, including a laser focused approach on our market leading products and industry verticals has enabled momentum to propel PeopleFluent to continue its focus on delivering innovative solutions that make an impact on the day to day operations of human resource professionals and drive results for the business as we head in 2017."

Significant Momentum Statistics

With a targeted effort on its industry vertical strategy and key product focus, in 2016, PeopleFluent achieved the following:

PeopleFluent's Recruiting product, the largest contributor of all products to PeopleFluent's total revenue, set a new quarterly annual recurring revenue bookings record, resulting in year-over-year growth of 21 percent from Q4 2015 to Q4 2016.



PeopleFluent's Compensation product, which Ventana Research rated an Overall Leader in its recently published "2016 Total Compensation Management Value Index" report, finished Q4 2016 with year-over-year growth of more than 135 percent.



Q4 2016 was also characterized by very strong growth in vertical industry segments in North America as compared to Q4 2015, most notably in Financial Services (200+ percent year-over-year growth) with a strong emphasis on compensation product led deals, and Retail (150+ percent year-over-year growth) with an increasing focus on recruiting led deals.



The company's increased focus and organizational alignment on key industry verticals contributed to Q4 2016 customer success, with significant customer wins including: Healthcare A major provider of oxygen and other respiratory equipment and services to home-care customers with 14,000 employees in 42 states An award-winning nonprofit health care system based in Minneapolis with more than 22,000 employees An internationally recognized, state-of-the-art hospital with more than 1,400 employees, and over 300 physicians and medical specialists Financial Services One of the largest investment management, investment services, and wealth management firms that helps institutions and individuals succeed in 100 markets and 35 countries all over the world A national, full-service mortgage banker that provides origination and servicing through retail, wholesale, correspondent and commercial divisions A private banking and investment management company in NYC's financial district with global operations and more than 5,000 employees Manufacturing A German manufacturing company that develops, produces and distributes liquid and air filter systems, intake systems and cabin filters with more than 60 locations worldwide Retail One of the United States' most recognizable restaurant chains with 27,000 employees



