PeopleFluent Announces Record Q1 2017 Bookings; 46% Year-Over-Year Growth

Growth led by strong enterprise adoption of integrated recruiting, talent management and compensation planning solutions in focused industry verticals

WALTHAM, MA--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - PeopleFluent®, a leading independent provider of integrated recruiting, talent management and compensation planning solutions, today announced it concluded Q1 2017 with a 46% increase in new recurring bookings revenue versus the same period in 2016. Led by significant growth in the healthcare, manufacturing, and financial service industries, adoption by large enterprise employers continues to accelerate.

"Building off the strong momentum achieved in Q4 2016, we continue to see exceptional growth across our product lines as well as in our key industry verticals," said Charles S. Jones, Chairman and CEO of PeopleFluent. "We see this as a clear validation of PeopleFluent's strategic focus and direction: to deliver innovative talent acquisition and talent management solutions, designed from the ground-up to address the unique needs of large enterprise employers, all supported by a world-class team of customer care professionals with deep domain expertise."

Led by a three times increase in year-over-year bookings for the company's Talent Acquisition and Talent Management solutions, PeopleFluent also experienced strong growth across its entire portfolio, including a 122% increase in year-over-year bookings for its Vendor Management System and associated services.

Triple-Digit Growth in Key Vertical Markets

One of the hallmarks of PeopleFluent's solution portfolio is its ability to address the complex workflows and processes, as well as diverse contractor and employee roles, which are typically associated with large healthcare, manufacturing and financial service organizations throughout the globe. Market reception for these capabilities was exceptionally strong in Q1, reflected by 104% year-over-year growth in financial services bookings, 565% year-over-year growth in manufacturing sector bookings, and an impressive 1,000%+ year-over-year growth in healthcare sector bookings.

Notable client wins in each of these sectors for Q1 2017 include:

Healthcare A global company specializing in the production of medical supplies, primarily to facilitate or aid renal dialysis A not-for-profit parent company of an integrated system of hospitals, consistently recognized for providing quality care to 1.3 million people A not-for-profit health care organization with more than 15,000 team members, including employees, providers and volunteers



Financial Services A national financial holding company employing approximately 5,400 people with operations in 450 locations across 43 states. A national diversified financial services company providing banking, mortgages, and investing services An international banking and financial services provider with 88,000 employees and 23 million customers across North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and Asia-Pacific



Manufacturing A global leader in the design, engineering, production, support and sustainment of tracked and wheeled military vehicles A leading manufacturer of heavy-duty industrial electric power tools A leading global supplier of industrial and commercial lasers



About PeopleFluent

Designed exclusively for large enterprise employers, PeopleFluent is a leading independent provider of integrated recruiting, talent management, and compensation planning solutions. By deeply integrating pervasive video, strategic analytics and collaborative social technologies into its complete suite of Talent Management applications, PeopleFluent redefines employee engagement to address productivity loss and diminished financial results due to an increasingly disengaged workforce. With PeopleFluent, companies can change at the speed of business without costly IT interventions through intuitive, highly configurable software that is built upon the right data. Spanning across an organization's entire global workforce with one talent cloud, PeopleFluent equips leaders with the meaningful talent data and strategic analytics necessary to make better business decisions.

PeopleFluent has worked with over 5,100 organizations in 214 countries and territories to engage employees to drive better business results. Today, 80 percent of the Fortune 100 relies on PeopleFluent as part of their talent management delivery strategy, helping them successfully achieve their talent aspirations.