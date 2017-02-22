ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - Randy Cooper, Co-CEO of PeopleStrategy, Inc.®, a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider of end-to-end Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, recently shared his views on themes and trends in Human Resources (HR) and HR technology on the HR Happy Hour show hosted by Steve Boese.

The HR Happy Hour podcast offers a lively and interesting discussion about the current set of HR technologies, the challenges and opportunities they present, and what HR leaders need to know as they plan their organization's HR technology strategies moving forward.

"It's always fun to talk about what you are passionate about," said Cooper. "For me, that's HR technology. As a HR technology provider, it is imperative for us to stay on the forefront of what employers and their employees need from their HR solution. I was excited to have the opportunity to share what we've learned -- and what we believe is coming down the road -- with Steve and his listeners."

Designed for mid-market employers, PeopleStrategy eHCM is a comprehensive, integrated HCM solution that automates HR, payroll, benefits, time and attendance and talent processes through self-service, configurable workflows and mobile access. Employers also benefit from having all employee data stored in a central location, which provides access to real-time people analytics to guide more strategic and aligned business decisions.

The podcast is available here: http://www.blogtalkradio.com/steve-boese/2017/01/25/hr-happy-hour-273--hr-tech-30-and-more-of-what-hr-leaders-need-to-know and also on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, and all the major podcast apps.

